Go Energistics (GoE) to Perform Initial Outfitting services for the Groton Naval Branch Health Clinic

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Energistics (GoE) is pleased to share that it has been selected by the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) to provide Initial Outfitting services for the Groton Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC), located on the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut. Due to a realignment and restructuring of services, the Groton NBHC will undergo renovations of patient treatment spaces over the next two years, with GoE providing commodity and ancillary services in support of the clinic and affiliated facilities.

The project consists of a four-phased initial outfitting of newly renovated space, accounting for a combined 44,000 square feet, as well as corresponding transition planning to support relocation. Clinic services will remain operational throughout all phased outfitting and transition activities, and the GoE team will be responsible for ensuring that there will there are no interruptions to care.

GoE President and CEO Adam Shepherd shared, "We are honored to have been selected to support the Groton NBHC renovations, which will modernize the current facility and expand the level of care available to patients. We have assembled an exceptional, experienced team of subject-matter-experts for this project, who will ensure that our activities are coordinated in a manner that will allow the clinic to continue providing consistent, high quality care, as this is their top priority."

The Naval Branch Health Clinic project is scheduled to be completed in July 2021.

About Go Energistics:

Go Energistics (GoE) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in industry leading project management delivery which shapes, transforms and evolves healing environments and medical research facilities. Dedicated to "Serving Those Who Serve", our strategic IOT&A solutions benefit patients and health care providers alike by improving healthcare infrastructure, enabling improved patient care, and ultimately helping to develop and bridge healthier communities across the United States.

Founded in 2011, GoE is comprised of collaborative professionals and Veterans that have personally experienced or been impacted by service injuries and command the collective experience of more than 100 projects nationwide in both the public and private sectors.

In 2019, GoE was ranked #104 nationwide, #10 in Texas and #4 in Dallas on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, and received a HIRE Vets Gold Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor.

http://www.goenergistics.com

Industry news and press releases: www.twitter.com/GoEnergistics

SOURCE Go Energistics

Related Links

http://www.goenergistics.com

