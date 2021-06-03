Go For Broke: World War II Forever Stamp Honors Japanese American Veterans

The stamp was dedicated during a virtual ceremony and is now being sold at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/shopstamps . News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #GoForBroke and #GoForBrokestamp .

"As a military veteran, I have the greatest appreciation for the more than 33,000 nisei, or second-generation Japanese Americans, that served our nation during World War II," said Donald L. Moak, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official for the ceremony. "Today, with this stamp, the Postal Service recognizes the contributions that Japanese American soldiers made while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II."

Joining Moak to dedicate the stamp were retired Army Gen. David A. Bramlett; World War II veterans Shinye Gima, Don S. Miyada and Yoshio Nakamura; and attorney Staci Toji.

The stamp was designed by Antonio Alcalá and is based on a photograph of a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The photograph was taken in 1944 at a railroad station in France. The stamp was printed in the intaglio print method. The color scheme of the stamp is patriotic, and the type runs up the side in manner suggestive of the vertical style in which Japanese text was traditionally written.

Background

For a time after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, second-generation Japanese Americans were subjected to increased scrutiny and prejudice because of their heritage.

Known as nisei, these second-generation Japanese Americans eventually formed what became one of the most distinguished American fighting units of World War II: the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team, whose motto was "Go for Broke." The Army also turned to nisei to serve as translators, interpreters and interrogators in the Pacific theater for the Military Intelligence Service. Nearly a thousand nisei served in the 1399th Engineering Construction Battalion and more than 100 nisei women joined the Women's Army Corp. Altogether, some 33,000 Japanese Americans served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

