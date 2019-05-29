Go for Gold in Colorado This Autumn with Unforgettable Adventures and Not-to-Miss Events

DENVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 marks the 160th anniversary of the Colorado Gold Rush, and while settlers originally came west to strike it rich in the mines, travelers today head to the state to strike it rich with adventures during Colorado's golden season, autumn. Visit www.colorado.com.

COLORADO LEAF PEEPING ADVENTURES:

4-Wheel Among the Aspens on the Alpine Loop Scenic & Historic Byway: Travelers equipped with four-wheel drive can head to the Alpine Loop Scenic and Historic Byway, connecting the mountain towns of Ouray, Silverton and Lake City.

Search for Gold on Breckenridge's Singletrack: The French Gulch Road area offers a number of singletrack options, several that pass by old mining remains and groves of changing aspens, that make for a beautiful autumn ride or hike.

Take a Historic OHV Tour in Buena Vista: Riders will experience four days of self-guided tours through the awe-inspiring backcountry of the Collegiate Peaks range.

Soak in the Colors at Glenwood Hot Springs: The 130-year-old Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, the world's largest hot springs pool, is unveiling a major renovation this year.

Take A Colorful Road Trip Along the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway: The 63-mile Grand Mesa Scenic Byway leads travelers to the top of Grand Mesa, the largest flat-top mountain in the world, and into the fall-color-saturated Grand Mesa National Forest.

Round-Up the Herd at Latigo Ranch: Latigo Ranch near Kremmling invites visitors to participate in its annual fall cattle roundup in September.

Hop Aboard the Fall Color Train in Leadville: Train enthusiasts can ride up into the colorful San Isabel National Forest aboard the Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad.

Climb to Colorful "Heights" at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park: The Royal Gorge Bridge in Canon City, the highest suspension bridge in America, marks its 90th anniversary in 2019, and to celebrate has opened a new Via Ferrata climbing experience.

Take A Wild Hike in State Forest State Park: State Forest State Park is considered the moose-viewing capital of Colorado, and fall is prime moose viewing season.

Soar Above the Trees in Steamboat: For travelers who have a hot-air balloon ride on their bucket list, Steamboat is the place and fall is the time to do it.

COLORADO'S NOT-TO-MISS FALL EVENTS:

Fall Tarantula Migration, La Junta, Sept.-Oct.: Each fall, thousands of tarantulas migrate through the area during their mating season.

ArtoCade, Trinidad, Sept. 13-14: Trinidad's quirky ArtoCade is a parade of "artfully enhanced" cars, motorcycles, bikes and more.

Pedal the Plains, Sept. 13-15: Pedal the Plains is more than a bicycle tour; it's a traveling party packed with live music, beer, locally sourced food and more.

Snowmass Wine Festival, Snowmass, Sept. 14: A fall tradition, the Snowmass Wine Festival features a weekend of wine tasting and pairing dinners.

FORToberfest, Fort Collins, Sept. 21: Fortoberfest features a full day of live music, seasonal craft beer and wine and German cuisine.

Mountain Harvest Festival, Paonia, Sept. 26-29: Head to Paonia to celebrate this everything-local harvest.

Elk Fest, Estes Park, Sept. 29–30: At Elk Fest, visitors can learn about elk behavior, observe them in their natural habitat, participate in a bugling contest and more.

La Veta Oktoberfest, La Veta, Oct. 5: Beer, music and fall foliage all converge during La Veta's Oktoberfest.

Old West Fest, Ridgway, Oct. 11-13: Festivities will highlight the 50th anniversary of True Grit filmed in Ridgway, the area's ranching and railroad heritage and Western arts and culture.

Dairy Block Fall Flannel Festival, Denver, Oct. 20: This free event will feature a festive line-up of events for all ages including live music, games, an urban pumpkin patch and more.

Emma Crawford Coffin Races, Manitou Springs, Oct. 26: The Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Parade is a quirky annual event held just days before Halloween.

SOURCE Colorado Tourism Office

