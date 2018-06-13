GO! Founder Ruth Nicholson Named 'Innovator of the Year' Finalist

SEATTLE, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GO! announced today that founder Ruth Nicholson has been named a finalist in Hudl's Innovator of the Year contest, honoring those who empower innovation in club soccer. Nicholson launched GO! in 2017 as a subscription-based digital resource that improves youth sports organizations by making operations simple and efficient.

Ruth Nicholson, Founder of GO!, named "Innovator of the Year" finalist by Hudl. GO! is an expert subscription-based resource service for youth sports organizations.

GO! empowers directors of coaching, board members, administrators, and team managers to succeed through proven practical guides, templates, checklists, and weekly live training webinars. For less than $100/month, GO! gives full access 24/7 to all members within a participating organization.

Since its unveiling in mid-2017, the GO! resource and training program has connected with coaches, clubs, state associations and leagues on 5 continents and in 19 North American states and provinces. Interest from the U.S. Olympic Committee coaching education program in its training webinars has resulted in the engagement of 26 different sports.

Seattle-based Nicholson literally received nominations from coast to coast, leading to her selection as a finalist and winner of a $10,000 prize package. "Innovation can take many different forms and we're thrilled to highlight individuals who are pushing the sport of soccer forward in creative ways," said Maggie Potthoff, Market Development Manager for Hudl. Ruth now joins three other innovators in the competition for the $50,000+ grand prize from Hudl and SportsEngine, SKLZ, United Soccer Coaches and SOCCER.COM.

"Ruth Nicholson has innovated a platform to right the wrongs at the youth club level and has combined her numerous years of experience as a youth club administrator with her high-level facilitation skills into an area that is begging for guidance and leadership," explained Laurie Lane, Executive Director of Potomac Soccer Association. "What happens in the board room directly affects what happens on the pitch. Nicholson's not-so-quiet revolution of ideas, structure, and innovation make her the stand above the crowd choice for this honor," added GM David Falk of Snohomish County FC.

From now until June 19, Ruth Nicholson's GO! supporters can cast their votes at https://www.hudl.com/sports/soccer/innovator-of-the-year. The winner will be announced on June 22.

About Ruth Nicholson and GO! Governance & Operations

Ruth Nicholson is the founder of GO!, an expert resource service for youth sports operations. Together the GO! On-Demand Library, GO! On-Call Consultation and GO! Enterprise deliver scaling levels of operational support to youth sports organizations, from clubs to national associations. For more information, visit GoHelpSports.com or go2.nicholsonfacilitation.com.

About Hudl

Hudl is a leading software company changing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. With more than 161,000 active teams and over 4.4 million unique users, Hudl has become the preferred game film solution for all teams, from the smallest youth organizations to professional franchises around the world.

