Go from "Puppy to Potty Trained™" with App Enhanced, Pee-sensing Dog Diaper

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Housebreaking your dog is emotionally draining and stressful for both the pup and the pet parent. And for some dogs, the propensity for indoor marking continues throughout their adult lives, while others develop incontinence.

Introducing Dogginz™, the first reusable, app enhanced, pee-sensing diaper system for male dogs and puppies to take stress out of the housebreaking process. If his household potty challenges stress you out, the answer to the mess on the floor, carpet, & upholstery isn't locking him up in a crate, saggy diapers, unsanitary pads, or "miracle" enzyme cleaners. To end his shame and stop your frustration, the solution you both deserve is Dogginz™.

The intervention options have problems all their own: Confinement in a crate can emotionally scar and become a lifetime prison sentence. Clumsy dog diapers, unsanitary floor mats, and chemical cleaning products are often ineffective and do much harm to the environment. Not to mention, the harsh scolding and all the anxiety over where your dog will mark next inside the home.

As life-long dog owners, the Peece Out team has been there and done that. Determined to find a better solution, we've developed a revolutionary dog diaper system that prevents indoor marking, while helping to regulate his tendencies, to get your dog from puppy to potty-trained in record time.

The Dogginz™ difference starts with the anatomically correct, fully-adjustable, and completely comfortable diaper harness. Every aspect of this unique, innovative, and patent pending product was relentlessly refined and expertly engineered to perfectly fit your male dog's anatomy. And since it's made from super-soft human-grade LSR silicone, its reusable, easy to clean, safe and comfortable for him to wear, and doggedly durable.

Next, the disposable, skin-soft, dry-wicking pee pads, absorb pee, while keeping him dry and comfortable. Made to the highest standards of quality and absorbency, our pads are easy to use. Simply place one inside the Dogginz™ pee pocket, and it stays in just the right place. Plus, its diminutive size ensures comfort and helps reduce environmental waste by more than 1300% when compared to competing products.

The result is a happy dog, a dry, clean-smelling home, and a better environment. You will be ecstatic knowing your loyal companion is free to prowl the house -- without fouling it.

For the tech savvy, the Dogginz™ wearable adds app-enhanced technology to the standard version, to take housebreaking into the smart phone age. The built-in pee sensor constantly monitors your pet's potty habits, sending instant notifications and alerts to your phone and assigned caregivers via the Dogginz™ app when pee is detected.

With the Dogginz™ wearable, you'll have more freedom knowing his routine and peace of mind while apart. Soon, you'll both be on the same page -- and the same potty schedule -- achieving the consistency so critical to successful housebreaking. All the while, you'll see in real time exactly how your dog is doing in waiting for his next potty break outside.

In between, you'll be giving yourself a break, too, as pet parents.

No more guessing and stressing. Gone will be the anxiety over indoor potty accidents, the need to keep him under constant surveillance, the guilt over crating him, and the sadness that follows scolding him – not to mention the chore of cleaning up the mess.

Dogginz™ does it all.

That's the peace of mind that comes from knowing your dog's indoor pee-problem is solved.

It's why we say, "Get Dogginz™ and Peece Out™"

The Dogginz™ harness and pads are available now on www.dogginz.com. The app enhanced wearable will ship later this fall. Follow dogginz™ on social media and visit dogginz.com to learn more. Remember to join our mailing list for exclusive offers, promotions and behind the scenes.

Free product samples will be sent upon request to qualified influencers and media outlets. Sample distribution is limited to verified USA addresses.

