Go from Weekend Warrior to Warrior Pose at The Resort at Paws Up

New this year, AdrenZen: Spring features a number of one-of-a-kind activities, including Buti yoga, which pairs tribal dance with dynamic asana yoga, as well as glide barre and weight training with former pro bodybuilder Ken Meriwether. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test their climbing skills at the Sky Line Aerial Adventure Park and enjoy guided outdoor activities.

It's not all heart-pumping adventure, though. Featured speaker Elke Govertsen of Mamalode magazine will inspire guests with her story of resilience and dedication, while Jessica Maisel of Missoula's Green Source will share tips and tricks for healthy eating. Meditate on the banks of the Blackfoot River or succumb to a massage at Spa Town® before enjoying fresh, delicious meals.

Rates start at $603 per person per night (based on two adults staying in a Meadow Home) and include accommodations, daily meals and event activities. The package may be booked by calling 800-473-0601.

About The Resort at Paws Up

Situated on a sprawling 37,000-acre working cattle ranch east of Missoula, Montana, The Resort at Paws Up originated glamping, with safari-style tents outfitted with heat and air conditioning and en suite bathrooms, as well as five-star butler service. Guests can also stay in The Resort's luxury homes, complete with full kitchens, private decks with hot tubs and panoramic views.

With 100 miles of trails and 10 miles of the Blackfoot River on property, Paws Up offers one of the most comprehensive lists of four-season activities of any resort in the United States. The Resort at Paws Up has received a number of awards, including Condé Nast Traveler's "Top 10 Resorts in the U.S." For more information, visit pawsup.com or follow Paws Up on Facebook and Instagram. Travelers can access Missoula via direct flights from Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

