Go Global Retail to acquire Janie and Jack, a leading premium children's fashion brand from Gap Inc.

"Our plan is to expand the company's digital capabilities and accelerate online growth globally," said Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Partner of Go Global.

Go Global's investment partners in this acquisition include New York based Axar Capital Management, MidCap Financial of Bethesda, Maryland, as well as Strategic investors FB Flurry, based in Dallas, Texas and Shanghai-based Ven Bridge, Ltd.

"We are thrilled to acquire an incredible brand like Janie and Jack from the Gap. Our plan is to expand the company's digital capabilities and accelerate online growth globally," said Jeff Streader, Founder and Managing Partner of Go Global. Go Global's international reach will open new markets for Janie and Jack in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Christian Feuer, Managing Director of Go Global added: "Our team of experienced retail and brand practitioners will complement the existing dynamic management team in areas of digital strategy, international business development, supply chain and global operations. Growth is our ultimate goal."

Janie and Jack will continue to be based in San Francisco. Go Global will invest in Janie and Jack's digital capabilities including artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. As a freestanding, independent fashion brand, Janie and Jack will focus on its core customers - fans of their modern take on children's fashion with classic silhouettes and sophisticated sensibility.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Janie and Jack, and we are incredibly pleased that our brand will continue to build lasting connections with customers as part of the Go Global family," said Shelly Walsh, General Manager of Janie and Jack. "We are thrilled to work with this team of experienced retail professionals who are as passionate about growing our strong, stand-alone brand as we are. I believe we'll build a bright future together."

Gap Inc. acquired Janie and Jack in March of 2019. The Go Global transaction is expected to close April 2, 2021.

About Go Global Retail

Founded in 2016, Go Global Retail is a brand investment platform for global investors into the consumer sector. Laser-focused on identifying attractive brands, investing appropriate capital and creating value for both investors and acquisitions, Go Global partners include Investment, Retail and Operational Executives working together to create a holistic approach to grow great brands through digital transformation in the ever-evolving world of global retail. For more information, visit www.goglobalretail.com

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 16. For more information, visit www.janieandjack.com

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

Media Contact:

Go Global Retail

Jeff Nicosia

[email protected]

Gap Inc. Media

Kris Marubio

[email protected]

SOURCE Go Global Retail

