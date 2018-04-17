Go Green & Get Green for Earth Day: 5 Tips to Turn Closet Clutter into Cash

Fluhr-Gates' great great grandfather discovered the recycling benefit of the consignment model when, as a tailor in the late 1800's, he refused to toss the clothing that many of his clients abandoned in his shop. Instead of throwing them away, he started the family consignment business in 1902 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan believing that "past treasures should be rediscovered by others." It was this mindset that allowed the family business to continue and prosper for over 100 years.

"Earth Day 2018 is an opportunity to take an active role in recycling your clothing," said Tammy Fluhr-Gates. "My family pioneered the consignment business ten decades ago with a passion for being responsible and, today we are proud to uphold the same sustainable practices."

Michael's experts will assist you with tips on how to consign your clothing and how to make the task less daunting. "Earth Day is not only an opportunity to protect the earth and our landfills, you may repurpose your clothing, clean out your closet, declutter your life, commit to a seasonal practice and make cash while doing it," said Tammy.

Michael's will find new homes and owners for your current designer treasures. Spring is one of the busiest times of the year for consignment as it is when customers clean out closets. When you consign with Michael's, you will receive 50% of the selling price to be paid by check, used as a store credit or, Michael's can donate to the charity of your choice. As a commitment to regular consignors, Michael's offers estate liquidation assistance in NYC and in the surrounding areas. Michael's team can help assess, remove, and monetize high-end luxury apparel and accessories in your home. Learn about 5 essential items you truly need in your closet.

5 Tips to Turn Closet Clutter into Cash

SORT items into color and categories so you can see just how many black dresses you have. EDIT! If you didn't wear it all year, pull it out of your closet. You'll find you wear more of your wardrobe, jewelry and shoes when you can visually see them. ORGANIZE your pulled items into three categories: swap, donate or consign. SWAP! Hold a swap party with friends. SELL/DONATE: Bring items marked for donation and consignment to the place that makes the most sense for that piece (and, that will give you the best value!)

