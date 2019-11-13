Go Green on Black Friday with Deals on Nontoxic and Organic Sleep Solutions from My Green Mattress

New standout features in the company's latest product line include an updated attractive design with soft organic cotton fabric and a bold blue tape edge, GOTS certified organic wool sourced from France, button-tufting with wool rosettes, and new breathable latex pillows. In addition, the materials and operations in their family owned factory are certified all organic by the Control Union.

About My Green Mattress:

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop's owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress for her and soon after developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for the entire family.

My Green Mattress is a subdivision of Quality Sleep Shop, which celebrates 50 years of business in 2019. Today, My Green Mattress continues to dominate the healthy sleep market by offering the most affordable factory-direct pricing on a diverse line of premium organic mattresses, pillows and toppers handcrafted from only the best natural materials including GOTS certified organic cotton and wool, and GOLS certified organic latex and coconut. The mattresses are hypoallergenic and naturally flame retardant.

These handcrafted mattresses are proudly made in the company's certified organic, family-owned factory located just outside of Chicago, IL – making this a true, made in the USA product. Each mattress comes with a risk-free 100-Night Sleep Trial and a 20-year warranty. The company honors active duty military and veterans by offering them a $50 discount per mattress throughout the year. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, visit https://www.mygreenmattress.com/.

