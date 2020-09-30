GO Group Dares You to go to these Terrifically Terrifying Halloween Events!

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many Halloween events are on hiatus, not all the creepy-crawlies have been cancelled. Here are six socially-distant, Spooktacular scares for kids and adults alike across the U.S.

The Museum of Terror pop-up museum in Chicago's Humbolt Park neighborhood is perfect for Halloween frights. Showcasing stories of real-world ghost encounters, demonic possessions and witchcraft along with creepy urban legends and horror themed memes, this attraction is not for the faint of heart. Admission includes a treat-bag and horror-themed face masks. Purchase tickets online. Weekends Oct 15 – Nov 22.

Take a family-friendly stroll through the grounds of an 18th Century manor positively packed with pumpkins at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze—Croton-on-Hudson, New York. Over 7,000 carved onsite jack-o-lanterns illuminate the path while guests experience a synchronized music and light show. This event also features a jack-o-lantern statue of liberty, a "pumpkin planetarium," and a Museum of Pumpkin art where classic paintings have been re-imagined with pumpkins! Purchase tickets in advance. Nightly Sept. 18- Nov. 1, weekends in Nov.

Since 1990, Nightmare on 13th Street in Salt Lake City, Utah has been repeatedly named one of the Best Haunted Houses in America. Featuring six different themed attractions with professional actors and cinematic quality special FX, this house of horrors is guaranteed to scare you silly! To enable social distancing, a timed-entry ticket system has been enacted; make reservations on site or online. Fri/Sat Sept. 11-Nov. 14, Mon-Sat in Oct.

Few cities in America have as many stories of voodoo and haunted happenings as the Big Easy! Go on the Ghosts, Voodoo, and Vampires Walking Tour If you're looking for a good fright! Hitch along on a night-time walking tour of the city with guides who'll tell all the spine-tingling tales the city has to offer. Space is limited so advanced ticket purchase is recommended.

The Cool Patch Pumpkins in Dixon, Cal. features a Guinness Book of World Records corn maze which is customized in different shapes each year (newly widened aisles enable proper safety) so the turns are never the same twice. Guests also can rent pedal cars, take a hayride, pick a pumpkin from the field and finish with refreshments and dessert. Sept. 27 – Oct 31.

Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures presents "the ultimate socially-distanced Halloween event!" Scream N Stream, in Kissimmee. Fla. with three attractions of various scare levels to provide thrills for all ages. Families can drive through the kid-friendly, contactless trick or treat trail in the day taking in fun décor and getting candy delivered right to the car. Adults can wait until after the sunset to take a haunted airboat tour to witness the nocturnal creatures of the swamp while a guide tells spooky stories, or brave the "Night at the Die-in" drive-through haunted house to immerse in a real life horror movie. Advance tickets are available for a discounted rate and a portion of all proceeds goes to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Fri/Sat Sept. 25-Oct. 31.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering private vehicles and serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. In response to COVID-19, the company has launched its GO Safely initiative with extensive procedures to ensure drivers and passengers are protected and vehicles are thoroughly sanitized. For more information, visit Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

