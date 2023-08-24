GO Group Expands Economy Services

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel demand and its associated costs continue to soar, GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) is adding new and modified economy services in several of its frequented cities to meet changing passenger needs.

In New York, GO is offering Economy Sedan and SUV services between Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and JFK, LaGuardia, (LGA), Newark (EWR) and MacArthur (ISP) airports, plus Manhattan and Brooklyn piers and Cape Liberty Cruise Terminals.

Also launched in New York is Grand Central Express, a low-cost, scheduled shuttle service operating daily on the hour, every hour from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. providing direct service between JFK Airport and Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. GO also offers connections within Grand Central Station for those continuing their journey elsewhere.

GO's operator in Austin, Texas, now offers a limited stop shared service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to the downtown hotels and business district and the University of Texas at Austin area. These new shared ride options serve a smaller service area to provide travelers with faster service with fewer stops at a lower price than private vehicles.

Travelers in Baltimore Md., Washington D.C., and Long Island N.Y. can choose the new Economy Sedan service, which is priced lower than luxury vehicles and SUVs. 

In Fort Lauderdale, GO has brought back its shared ride van services which are less expensive than private cars and SUVs, offering safe, convenient and reliable services to and from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and hotels, businesses, area attractions and residential areas.

"The World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) 2023 Economic Impact Research (EIR) reports the U.S. travel sector is forecast to exceed the 2019 peak this year," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group LLC, GOwithUs' parent company. "We continually monitor trends in the travel industry and adjust our service options to best meet our riders' capacity and budgetary needs." 

GOWithUs.com offers transportation to all the airports serving the cities listed above.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

