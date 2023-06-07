GO Group Offers Fabulous Father's Day Gift Ideas

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stumped about what to get dad for Father's Day? The travel experts at GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) recommend these gifts and getaways for the special guys in your life.

Orlando has more to offer than Disney. Spoil your guy with the Father's Day package at the Rosen Centre which includes 15% off luxury accommodations and spa services, and no resort fee! Dad can relax at the pool then refuel at the Father's Day Picnic Buffet at Harry's Poolside with BBQ and a complimentary draft beer.

Book dad at the PGA Tour Golf Package at the Omni Hotel in Asheville, N.C. The package includes accommodations, one round of golf per day, $100 resort credit and a welcome amenity with branded hat and golf balls available exclusively to package guests.

Send dad on a mission with a trip to Houston's Space Center. Dad can man mission control, tour the astronaut gallery, see and touch moon rocks and board a space shuttle carrier plane. The entire family can board the NASA Tram Tour for a behind-the-scenes look at NASA's Johnson Space Center, the home of the International Space Station mission operations, the astronaut corps and the most powerful rocket ever built.

Does dad have the need for speed? Send him to Atlanta's Kimpton Overland Hotel. Located next to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche, the property has a sports car theme and a Porsche shop. He'll be thrilled with the Porsche Experience Center spending 90 minutes on a track with his pick of the latest Porsches with a Porsche Drive Coach, speeding down the 1.6-mile track.

Dad can drink up and more in Colorado Springs on a brewery tour. The city is home to more than 30 craft breweries including Goat Patch, Phantom Canyon and Cerberus. Brewery. Wines, creative cocktails are also offered plus innovative food items to keep dad going.

GOWithUs.com offers transportation to all the airports serving the cities listed above.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

