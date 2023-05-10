GO Group Offers Ideas for Making Mother's Day Memorable

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom deserves more than burnt toast and a card. The travel experts at GOWithUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) have these recommendations for fabulous getaways and indulgent treats for that special woman in your life.

Experience Chicago with "Mom's Night Off" at the Langham Hotel. The luxury venue is offering accommodations, champagne and a gift certificate for the on-site Chuan Spa. Top it off with a Mother's Day Champagne Brunch or a prix fixe, six-course dinner at Travelle.

GOWithUs.com for safe, affordable airport transportation

The Pendry in Chicago is offering Boozy Tea at Bar Pendry featuring tea-based cocktails, small bites, live entertainment and a gift! Available Mother's Day weekend only.

The Mark Hotel in New York is offering an exclusive "Mother's Day at the Mark" which includes accommodations, breakfast in bed and a bouquet of flowers. Go all out and book her an in-room SturmGlow™ facial by an expert aesthetician.

The Mother's Day package at the Conrad New York Midtown, close to Central Park, Times Square, Rockefeller Center and more includes overnight accommodations, a 25% discount at the nearby Exhale Spa and a wellness gift from Bluemercury.

San Francisco's The Kimpton Alton Hotel, located near Fisherman's Wharf offers a "You Deserve a Mom-ent" package. Spoil mom with overnight accommodations, a special in-room playlist a bath turndown service, bath bombs, aromatherapy towels and a bottle of wine from Bodega.

Splurge on a three-course brunch at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco's Parallel 37 which features traditional favorites plus seasonal delights such as Duck Mole Enchiladas, Squash Blossom Lobster Benedict and a Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. Moms get sent home with a flower bouquet, too.

Sorry kids but Excellence Resorts Playa Mujeres in Cancun is for adults only and is offering up to 52% off its spacious suites. Enjoy sandy shores, ocean views, winding pools and tropical surroundings while indulging in fine dining and tranquil treatments at the Miilé Spa.

GOWithUs.com offers transportation in all the cities listed above.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

