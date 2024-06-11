GO Group Recommends these Distinctive, Delightful and Delectable Gifts for Dad

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think dad has everything? Surprise him with one of these gifts found by the travel experts at GO Airport Shuttle (GO).

We're pretty sure he doesn't have a personalized bobblehead doll from mycustombobbleheads.com or this cool, a personalized leather beer bottle holster from Mr. Lentz.

The secret behind gifting dad is knowing him, his likes and dislikes, his favorite foods, sports teams, booze brands, hobbies, etc.

Many dads fall into the steak and potato category for dining habits. There's always a gift assortment from omahasteaks.com or even a gift card from his favorite local steakhouse. You might be able to find something interesting from meatsbylinz.com, which offers every kind of meat from beef, lamb to alligator and wild boar, for those with more adventurous tastes.

And for the potato: how about a real potato with your dad's face printed on it? It can be done at potatoparcel.com.

A few other food-related ideas you can find at groovyguygifts.com might include a personalized cutting board with your dad's image, a personalized "How I cut carbs" pizza slicer, or a stylish "Sarcasm makes me skinny" drink tumbler. The assortment goes on and on.

Another site (uncommongoods.com) even segments their Father's Day section by "new dads," "grandads," or "pet dads," subdividing even further by your dad's personality. Under the "geek" tab, you'll find lollipops based on the planets or a maps quiz book filled with brainteasers about wherever you are in the world. Geeky, huh?

For the "ultimate" Father's Day gift (at least according to FamilyTreeDNA). You can unlock your dad's history with a gift of Y-DNA that traces your distant paternal history. So, we guess you'd find out a lot about yourself, too. As a reminder, Y-DNA only passes from male to male.

Whatever you land on, you'd better hurry. Father's Day is approaching fast, June 16 this year.

