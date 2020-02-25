GO Group Recommends These Top Flower Shows to Bring in the Spring

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're ready to get a glimpse of summer, the travel experts at the GO Group recommend these flower shows sprouting up in major cities around the U.S.

The largest and oldest flower show in the nation is hosted each year by the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society, Feb. 29 – March 8. This year's event, themed "Riviera Holiday" is "inspired by the world's most exotic Mediterranean gardens." Comprised of 33 indoor acres of lush, decorative gardens, the show attracts over 250,000 visitors a year and features highly competitive contests for the best designed gardens. All the proceeds benefit the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society which has been helping to beautify local communities since 1827.

Chicago may still be chilly but from March 18 – 22, you can get a glimpse of summer at Navy Pier during the annual Chicago Flower & Garden Show. This year's theme "20/20: A Focus on Flowers" will feature gardens showcasing the role flowers and plants play in our daily lives. Guests can experience 21 full-size, walk-through gardens plus seminars, DIY workshops, and a marketplace.

For an outside show, head to the Coronado Flower Show, April 18 – 19, the largest tented flower show in the U.S. held in the beachside community just outside San Diego and taking up an entire city block. Visit flower exhibits from personal gardeners and nurseries; vendors of plants, art, and gardening supplies; a tent featuring local craft beers; and a Saturday night costume party in the park.

This year the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show will be hosted Feb. 27 – March 1 in the brand new Expo Center building at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The show will feature 17 gardens with landscape architecture, ponds, bonsai trees, herbs, orchids, and even a butterfly-filled pollinator garden. The show, hosted by the non-profit Nashville Lawn and Garden Foundation, will feature educational demonstrations, vendors and a discount plant sale after the show. All proceeds will from this year's event benefits the brand-new Bracken Children's Garden at Cheekwood and Native Turtle Sanctuary.

On Feb. 26 – March 1, Seattle is catching "Spring Fever" at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival. This annual event at the Washington State Convention Center features over 30 display gardens, 100 free seminars and workshops and a garden marketplace with more than 350 vendors. Additionally, this year's show will feature the return of the popular competition "Container Wars" where garden experts to create the best, practical garden container in only 60-minutes, as well as a kid's treasure hunt, and opening night party benefiting the Arboretum Foundation.

