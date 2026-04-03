GO INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Grocery Outlet (GO) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 15, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company had "expanded too quickly" into new stores; (2) the Company's purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; (4) the Company's Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 4, 2026, after the market closed, Grocery Outlet announced results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, revealing the Company's full year financial results which missed guidance on nearly every major financial metric. The Company reported full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $254.3 million (missing prior guidance of $258 at the low end); net sales of $4.69 billion, (missing prior guidance of $4.70 billion at the low end); comparable store sales which increased by 0.5% on a 52-week basis (missing prior guidance of 0.6% to 0.9%), and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 (missing prior guidance of $0.78 at the low end). Moreover, the Company revealed it was adding an additional "optimization plan" on top of its "restructuring plan," and "reshaping [its] new store growth strategy" including the "closure of 36 financially underperforming stores." Further, the Company also "determined that the long-lived assets of the Closure Stores were impaired, and recognized $110 million of non-cash charges in Impairment of long-lived assets on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss)." Finally, the Company stated that it estimates "between $14 million and $25 million in net total restructuring charges in fiscal 2026, including between $51 million and $63 million of estimated cash expenditures primarily for lease termination fees, and between $11 million and $14 million of bad debt expense, partially offset by net non-cash write-off of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities associated with these leases of between $(48) million and $(52) million."

On the same date, the Company held an earnings call in conjunction with releasing fourth quarter 2025 results. During the earnings call, the Company's CEO, Defendant Potter, further revealed that the Company had "made the difficult decision to close 36 locations" in part because "it's clear now that we expanded too quickly, and these closures are a direct correction."

On this news, Grocery Outlet's stock price fell $2.45, or 27.9%, to close at $6.34 per share on March 5, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Grocery Outlet's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Grocery Outlet class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GO or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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