Go-Lacta Celebrates the Breastfeeding Community as It Turns 15 Years Old

The Brand's 100% All-Natural Supplements Continue to Support a Group That Has Been Gaining Momentum in Recent Years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breastfeeding is casually referred to as a natural and instinctual activity. But that doesn't make it easy. Go-Lacta and its parent company, Sugarpod Naturals, have been helping mothers safely maintain their milk supply for a decade and a half. It's an accomplishment that they're celebrating during one of the most exciting months of the year for the breastfeeding community as a whole.

"Motherhood is unpredictable," says Go-Lacta founder and CEO Angela Veloso, "There's no doubt that it's a fulfilling experience, but the journey can be overwhelming at times. That's why we've worked hard to provide our range of products. We always have both struggling moms and hungry babies in mind as we work."

From its topical oil to its tea and capsules, all Go-Lacta products channel the nutrients, benefits, and overall goodness of one single, superfood ingredient: Moringa. The powerful, 100% all-natural supplement is a safe and effective way for mothers to maintain their milk supply, even when they're pregnant. "The biggest thing that makes Go-Lacta unique in the lactation space," explains Veloso, "is that our product is completely safe to take while pregnant. This makes it a healthy, natural solution for any mothers who want to continue breastfeeding an older sibling, even while they're preparing to give birth. In fact, we encourage mothers to start building up their supply early on in pregnancy. That way they won't suffer any lack when their little one is born."

Founded in August of 2007, Go-Lacta is celebrating 15 years of breastfeeding excellence — in a month when the birth and parenting community are already quite familiar with shining a spotlight on breastfeeding success. August 1st through 7th is already observed as World Breastfeeding Week . The 25th to 31st also marks the 10th anniversary of Black Breastfeeding Week . To top it off, the entire month is National Breastfeeding Month in the United States, as well.

For Go-Lacta, the crossroads of celebratory events just makes the company's 15th anniversary more exciting. "There's a growing movement around healthy, natural breastfeeding," says Veloso, "It's something that will only gain speed in the future, and we plan on being there for every step of the journey. We will continue to help moms committed to breastfeeding avoid stressing about low milk supply through a clean, effective, and premium product that can help them along the way."

About Go-Lacta:

The Go-Lacta brand operates under its parent company Sugarpod Naturals. The operation was launched 15 years ago, in 2007, and continues to be owned and operated by its founder, Angela Veloso. Both the brand and parent company focus on a shared vision of providing natural health solutions — primarily through the superfood Moringa Oleifera — to help mothers and their families stay healthy without the need for prescription drugs. Learn more about Go-Lacta at golacta.com .

Media Contact

Angela Veloso

Sugarpod Naturals

http://www.golacta.com

(503) 468-4278 (office)

(503) 334-3526 (fax)

[email protected]

SOURCE Go-Lacta