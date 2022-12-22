Go-Lacta Is Helping Mothers Breastfeed Preemies

The Health Brand's Lactation Supplements Are Preparing Pregnant Women for the Possibility of Feeding a Premature Baby

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to WHO, approximately 15 million babies around the world are born prematurely every year. The CDC reports that in 2021 one in 10 American pregnancies also ended with a premature infant in the NICU. NHS adds that breastmilk is an incredible source of nutrients, but it can be difficult to breastfeed a preemie .

It's important for mothers and caregivers to prepare for the potential twists and turns of an early delivery. Go-Lacta is one company that successfully takes some of the stress out of that possibility.

"One of the best ways to prepare for the unknown elements of a pregnancy is to ensure that an unborn child will have plenty of nutrients to continue growing, even if they're born early," says Go-Lacta founder Angela Veloso. "That's why we're so excited to have our line of Moringa products. They're a safe, 100% natural way to prepare for lactation — even when you're pregnant."

Go-Lacta's entire line of lactation products (which includes powders, packets, capsules, teas, and oils) is based on the superfood Moringa. The popular health food is packed with 46 different antioxidants and all nine essential amino acids, making it one of the best galactagogues on earth. The company immaculately sources its Moringa from Veloso's homeland of the Philippines, where every leaf is washed, encapsulated, and packaged within a day of being harvested to maintain quality and consistency.

The products have received rave reviews from users, including mothers who are tandem breastfeeding, struggling with a lack of supply, or caring for a preemie. The products are safe and effective. They provide perfect supplemental support for mothers trying to breastfeed their children — and not just preemies, either. "Along with more serious events, like having a child in the NICU," says Veloso, "we've also found everyday concerns like dehydration to be a major contributor to a lack of breast milk. When that's the case, a simple (and delectable) solution is to drink consistent Go-Lacta tea, which provides the same potent galactagogue benefits while also ramping up hydration."

Whether it's a supplemental capsule, a powder, or a cup of tea, there are many ways that Go-Lacta is supporting breastfeeding mothers across the United States. From parents with children in the NICU to tandem breastfeeders to every other mother simply struggling to produce enough milk, the company offers a natural way to boost production. The results provide children with a steady supply of the best source of nutrients they could ask for: their own mothers' milk.

About Go-Lacta: The Go-Lacta brand operates under its parent company Sugarpod Naturals. The entire operation was launched 15 years ago, in 2007, and continues to be owned and operated by its founder, Angela Veloso. Both the brand and parent company focus on a shared vision of providing natural health solutions — primarily through the superfood Moringa Oleifera — to help mothers and their families stay healthy without the need for prescription drugs. Learn more about Go-Lacta at golacta.com .

Media Contact:

Angela Veloso

Sugarpod Naturals

http://www.golacta.com

(503) 468-4278 (office)

(503) 334-3526 (fax)

[email protected]

SOURCE Go-Lacta