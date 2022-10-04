Go-Lacta® Makes a Splash at ECRM

The Health and Wellness Brand's 100% Natural, Organic Breastfeeding Products Turn Heads at the Retailer Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go-Lacta by Sugarpod Naturals has been a leading brand in the breastfeeding and lactation space since its launch in 2007. The company was founded by Angela Veloso, a wife and mother of three who grew up in the Philippines, where the superfood vegetable Moringa leaf is a common dietary staple. Moringa is also referred to as "Mother Nature's gift to women" due to its ability to increase milk supply in breastfeeding mothers. Go-Lacta was the first company to bring Moringa products to the U.S. market, and fifteen years later, the brand continues to thrive.

Most recently, Go-Lacta was presented to a large number of high-profile retailers at ECRM's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session in mid-September. The virtual conference allows manufacturers to present their innovative products to a variety of brick-and-mortar retailers, including CVS Health, Walgreens, and Vitamin Shoppe.

Go-Lacta's team enjoyed the opportunity to show off years of carefully cultivated product creation in the form of the company's pure Moringa capsules, powders, teas, and oils. Go-Lacta products, which are marketed as being "made for moms, made for babies," are an easy sell in a world where consumers — especially parents — are hyper-aware of what they expose their children to. The brand made a splash as it was presented to a variety of these health-conscious retailers, all of which are aware of the importance of stocking their shelves with high-quality maternity products.

Regarding Go-Lacta's products, breastfeeding may be as old as humanity itself, but there have always been circumstances in which mothers struggle to produce enough milk for their little ones. When this happens, modern mothers often resort to formulas — a compromise that the team at Go-Lacta has made unnecessary in many cases.

The brand's breastfeeding supplements rely on the pure, unadulterated power of premium Moringa leaf, a galactagogue (i.e., a supplement that boosts milk supply) that doubles as a vitamin-rich source of nutrients. The products are 100% natural and organic. They're extremely clean, as well, with no fillers, and are harvested, washed, encapsulated, and bottled on site on one of the world's premium Moringa plantations in the rural Philippines. Go-Lacta's refined and elite range of products is already a go-to item for countless online customers, and after the company's reception at the ECRM event, it appears the brand's popularity may also extend to a brick-and-mortar presence, sooner rather than later.

The Go-Lacta brand operates under its parent company Sugarpod Naturals. The operation was launched 15 years ago, in 2007, and continues to be owned and operated by its founder, Angela Veloso. Both the brand and parent company focus on a shared vision of providing natural health solutions — primarily through the superfood Moringa Oleifera — to help mothers and their families stay healthy without needing prescription drugs.

