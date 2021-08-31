G/O Media Announces New Editors In Chief Of AV Club, Gizmodo, Jezebel

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G/O Media, a leading digital publisher, today announced new Editors in Chief of AV Club, Gizmodo, and Jezebel.

Scott Robson will be the AV Club's new Editor in Chief. Robson is a seasoned media executive with unparalleled experience covering the entertainment business, having served as the Editor in Chief of Yahoo! Entertainment, Editor in Chief of E! Online, and Editor in Chief of AOL Moviefone. Prior to joining G/O Media, he served as the Editor in Chief of the Los Angeles Business Journal, where he restructured and streamlined the publication's online operations. He has held executive editorial roles at Nielsen, MTV, the Los Angeles Times, and New Line Cinema. Robson starts in his new position on September 1st and will be based in LA.

"Nobody has more goodwill with entertainment fans than AV Club, so it's a real thrill to take the reins at a time when the site is poised for so much growth. Stay tuned," said Robson.

David Ewalt will take on the top edit job at Gizmodo. Ewalt will work closely with Andrew Couts, who is being promoted to Gizmodo's Executive Editor. Ewalt is an award-winning journalist and author with extensive editing expertise and a proven track record of managing editorial teams and attaining traffic goals. Prior to joining G/O Media, he worked for The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Forbes, InformationWeek, and Newsday. He is also the author of two non-fiction books: Defying Reality: The Inside Story of the Virtual Reality Revolution and, in the gaming space, Of Dice and Men: The Story of Dungeons and Dragons and the People Who Play It.

"Gizmodo is the one to watch. What a privilege to join the sharpest, fastest and most plugged-in tech reporters in the game. My plan is for us to double down on what we do best—exclusives, scoops and reporting," said Ewalt.

Laura Bassett -- an award-winning reporter and columnist specializing in gender, culture and women's issues -- will head Jezebel. Bassett's work has appeared in The Washington Post, GQ, Marie Claire and Rolling Stone, among others. She is currently a columnist for MSNBC, where she is a frequent on-air contributor. Laura was previously a senior politics reporter at HuffPost, where she covered women's rights and health for nine years. In 2015, she won a grant from the Pulitzer Center to cover unsafe abortion in Kenya, for which she won the Population Institute's Global Media Award. She has also twice won Planned Parenthood's Media Excellence Award for feature writing and commentary, and she consulted on and appeared in Netflix's Emmy-nominated docuseries "The Keepers," which followed a story she broke. She is the co-founder of The Save Journalism Project, dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of local news. A graduate of the University of Virginia, she holds a master's degree in English Literature from Georgetown.

"I'm excited and honored to shepherd this iconic brand at such a crucial moment for women's issues, when so much is at stake. Expect more of what put Jezebel on the map all those years ago—asking the hard questions, exposing the uncomfortable truths, and tweaking the establishment," said Bassett.

"G/O Media has been on a modest but accelerating win streak this summer in terms of traffic and bottom-line performance. These additions will help greatly in supercharging the company's progress," said G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller.

