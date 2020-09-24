G/O Media Names Michael Dugan as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G/O Media, a leading digital publisher, announced the appointment of technology executive Michael Dugan to the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Dugan will lead all technology operations, covering development, IT, product and QA efforts across G/O Media's portfolio of category-leading sites.

Michael Dugan brings nearly two decades experience overseeing technology and product teams at top media organizations. Most recently at Hearst Magazines, Michael Dugan served as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Dugan was responsible for all product and engineering teams supporting the Hearst Magazines digital publishing and content delivery platform, as well as the CDS Global customer data management platforms. Prior to Hearst, Mr. Dugan served in the most senior technology roles at various prominent media companies, leading them all through great lengths of success.

"I'm proud to be joining such a forward-thinking digital content team," says Michael Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, G/O Media. "G/O Media is a leader in the publishing industry and its brands are so influential and appealing. The Kinja platform upon which they are published is very well respected in the media technology community. I look forward to continuing to evolve the technology platform with new product ideas and innovation with a focus on creating best-in-class experiences for consumers and marketers alike."

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Dugan to the G/O Media family," says Jim Spanfeller, CEO, G/O Media. "Mike is an incredibly accomplished technology executive and has been a driving force around major improvements in content production and ad tech. Mike joins our team with all of the tools necessary to lead G/O Media's industry leading brands to visitor and advertiser experience improvements.

Michael Dugan will assume his role effective October 1st, 2020.

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science (Gizmodo); pop culture and entertainment (The A.V. Club); sports news (Deadspin); car culture (Jalopnik); modern women's interests (Jezebel); gaming (Kotaku); lifestyle (Lifehacker); food and drink (The Takeout); African American news and culture (The Root); humor and satire news (The Onion); and e-commerce (The Inventory).

