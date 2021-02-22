G/O Media Releases Statement Following Jarrard Withdrawing Claims in Jarrard v. G/O Media Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadine Jarrard, G/O Media's former Vice President West Coast Sales, has withdrawn her claims against the company after the evidence presented in the litigation showed she was compensated fairly. G/O Media has released the following statement:

"Nadine Jarrard, G/O Media's former Vice President West Coast Sales, has withdrawn her claims against the company after the evidence presented in the litigation showed she was compensated fairly. Ms. Jarrard resigned from G/O Media in September 2019 following a reorganization of the management team after the company's acquisition from Univision. She has withdrawn her claims against G/O Media following months of litigation in which the company has shown that Ms. Jarrard was encouraged to stay with G/O Media, that the company compensated her fairly, and that the company has a proven commitment to diversity - evidenced, among other things, by the fact that 69% of new hires in the year since her resignation have been diverse hires. G/O wishes Ms. Jarrard well with her future endeavors."

About G/O Media

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science ( Gizmodo ); pop culture and entertainment ( The A.V. Club ); sports news ( Deadspin ); car culture ( Jalopnik ); modern women's interests ( Jezebel ); gaming ( Kotaku ); lifestyle ( Lifehacker ); food and drink ( The Takeout ); African American news and culture ( The Root ); humor and satire news ( The Onion ); and e-commerce ( The Inventory ).

