G/O Media Welcomes Return of John Biggs to Editor in Chief at Gizmodo

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G/O Media, a leading digital publisher, announced the appointment of John Biggs to the role of Editor in Chief, Gizmodo. At Gizmodo, one of the internet's most trafficked websites covering tech and science, Biggs will lead a team of writers, editors, podcast and video producers, overseeing original reporting and content creation around technology, gadgets, science, and more.

John Biggs originally held the role of Editor in Chief at Gizmodo from 2003-2005, and is returning to the position with a breadth of knowledge and leadership experience across top-tier digital tech publications. Most recently Editor at CoinDesk, a leading site for blockchain news, Biggs has two decades experience as a tech editor and journalist across premium brands like CrunchGear and TechCrunch, in addition to Gizmodo. A recognized voice in the tech industry, Biggs' return marks Gizmodo as a long-standing leader in the space, and a destination brand for readers, advertisers and tech industry veterans.

In addition to his time at the helm of top tech publications, Biggs' work has appeared in The New York Times, WIRED, Men's Health, Popular Science, and others, covering topics like 3D printing, hardware startups, and blockchain. Prior to becoming a technology journalist, Biggs spent three years as an IT Programmer. Biggs runs the Technotopia podcast, which discusses the future of technology, and has authored five books, including Bloggers Boot Camp and Misfits, Criminals, and Scammers in the Internet Age.

"I'm thrilled to return to the position of Editor in Chief at Gizmodo," Biggs said. "Gizmodo is, and always has been, a leading name in the technology space, but fifteen years ago, the site was really just launching and we were going up against much more established players. Today, Gizmodo is one of the top sites in the technology space, and continues to lead with thought-provoking, original reporting and research," Biggs added. "I'm excited to return to the brand with much more expansive opportunities and reach, and look forward to leading Gizmodo into its next stage."

"We're excited to have John join the team at Gizmodo," said Jim Rich, Editorial Director at G/O Media. "His history with the company provides a strong foundation for building upon Gizmodo's storied success in the tech journalism space, and his expertise and leadership is exactly what the site needs to help it take its next steps into an ever-changing future."

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science (Gizmodo); pop culture and entertainment (The A.V. Club); sports news (Deadspin); car culture (Jalopnik); modern women's interests (Jezebel); gaming (Kotaku); lifestyle (Lifehacker); food and drink (The Takeout); African American news and culture (The Root); humor and satire news (The Onion); and e-commerce (The Inventory).

