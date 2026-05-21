Go Mini's Franchisee Mark Nyman Expands Portable Storage Footprint in Charlotte

Franchise's Largest Multi-Unit Operator Continues Growth Across North Carolina and Other Key U.S. Markets

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Mini's, the portable storage franchise that offers containers for moving, storage, renovation, and restoration needs, announced its newest location in Charlotte, North Carolina, led by franchise owner Mark Nyman.

The Charlotte opening marks another step in Nyman's continued growth with Go Mini's. As the brand's largest multi-unit operator, Nyman has built a growing portable storage business across multiple markets in North Carolina – including Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem – as well as in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Texas. Amidst all this, he is still pursuing additional expansion opportunities around the country.

Expanding Portable Storage Access in Charlotte

The expansion will offer Go Mini's portable moving and storage containers for Charlotte residential and commercial customers. Containers can be used for local moves, home renovations, decluttering projects, business storage, restoration work, and other short- or long-term storage needs.

Nyman first became interested in Go Mini's after seeing how portable storage could serve a wider customer base than traditional self-storage. While a typical storage facility often serves customers within a smaller radius, Go Mini's mobile model allows customers to have storage delivered directly to their driveway, business, job site, or project location.

"Go Mini's stood out to me because it solves a real problem for customers in a very practical way," said Nyman. "People need storage during moves, renovations, business transitions, and unexpected life moments. Being able to bring the container directly to them makes the experience easier, and that convenience is what continues to drive demand in our markets."

An Entrepreneurial Path to Franchise Growth

Nyman's business background spans several industries. After initially beginning in electrical engineering, he shifted into industrial engineering and business, building a career in B2B food ingredient sales after his father purchased a bankrupt food processing plant. He went on to start foodguys and later entered the real estate industry, which ultimately introduced him to storage and the Go Mini's concept.

That mix of sales, operations, and real estate experience has shaped Nyman's approach to franchise growth. Across his Go Mini's portfolio, he has focused on building a strong foundation for growth through:

Customer service and a smooth rental experience from first inquiry to pickup





Online ordering and operational improvements that make the process easier for customers





Ongoing training and development for local teams





A strong focus on Google reviews and customer feedback





Local relationship-building through chambers of commerce and other community connections





Creative storage solutions for college towns, including helping collect and donate usable furniture students may otherwise leave behind

A Customer-First Approach to Operations

Nyman's team places a strong emphasis on creating a smooth customer experience, from the first inquiry through delivery and pickup. In some college markets, the team has also found creative ways to support students and local communities by helping collect usable furniture and donate it back to those who need it.

"Mark is the kind of franchise owner who understands both the customer experience and the operational side of the business," said Chris Walls, CEO and President of Go Mini's. "He has been aggressive about growth, but he has also stayed focused on building strong teams, improving the process for customers and learning from other operators across the system. That is exactly the kind of leadership that helps strengthen the Go Mini's brand."

For more information on Go Mini's, visit: www.GoMinis.com. To reach the Charlotte location, call (980) 372-7457 or visit: www.GoMinis.com/Charlotte/.

About Go Mini's

Founded in 2002, Go Mini's® is one of North America's fastest-growing portable storage and moving companies, with locations across 42 U.S. states as well as Canada and Mexico. In 2012, the brand transitioned to a franchise model and has since expanded to 114 outlets across the continent.

Go Mini's is committed to delivering convenient, flexible storage solutions backed by exceptional customer service. The brand has earned national recognition, including being named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review and ranking #16 on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of Top New Franchises. Most recently, Go Mini's Franchising, LLC was named a Top Franchise for 2026 by Franchise Business Review and nominated for "Best Storage Container Company of 2026" by Newsweek.

Got a project? Get a Mini.

Learn more at www.gominis.com.

Contact: Cole Koretos, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE Go Mini's Franchising LLC / Franchise Elevator