Go more places with a durable, wallet-sized VaxCard

Nearly two-thirds of vaccinated Americans carry their vaccine card with them all or most of the time as part of their day-to-day routine, according to a survey by a national research firm.

With the VaxCard, those vaccinated Americans can leave their original card at home in a safe place. This was the biggest concern among respondents in the national survey (34 percent). A secondary issue was being able to have a durable, portable version when needing to prove vaccination status (26 percent).

The VaxCard is made of a composite material to make it long-lasting and waterproof. Ordering the VaxCard is a quick and easy process that can be done on any smart phone with a camera. Customers submit a picture of their original vaccination card using VaxCard's secure scanning tool and then see a preview of their VaxCard before they complete their purchase online. The card will be delivered by mail within two weeks.

The VaxCard sells for $9.99 plus shipping. Go to VaxCard.com for more details or to order a card.

SOURCE VaxCard

Related Links

http://www.VaxCard.com

