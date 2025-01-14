Go Mortgage and Pacific Residential Mortgage Announce Strategic Merger to Create a National Powerhouse in Mortgage Lending

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Mortgage, a leading mortgage company with a strong presence in the Midwest and East Coast, and Pacific Residential Mortgage (PacRes), a premier lender primarily serving the Pacific Northwest, today announced their merger. The combination brings together two well-established mortgage providers to form one of the most dynamic and innovative lending organizations in the industry.

GO + PacRes Mortgage

The merger positions Go Mortgage as the surviving entity, with headquarters remaining in Columbus, Ohio, and expands its national footprint into new markets. This strategic alignment is designed to leverage cutting-edge technology and the combined strengths of both organizations, providing enhanced services for borrowers, business partners, and team members.

"This merger represents a significant step forward in our mission to create a best-in-class mortgage company," said Michael Isaacs, CEO of Go Mortgage. "With PacRes' strong foundation in the Pacific Northwest and our well-established presence in the Midwest and East Coast, we are uniquely positioned to serve customers across the country. Our combined resources and new high-tech solutions—such as automated underwriting, pre-approvals, and disclosures—will drive efficiencies, enhance the customer experience, and support the next phase of our growth."

The merger will deliver economies of scale, creating cost efficiencies and higher lending volumes that will enable competitive pricing and an expanded product offering. The unified organization will also benefit from a robust leadership team, bringing together the best of both companies to drive future success.

Melissa Stashin, President of PacRes and now President of the combined company, added, "By joining forces, we are combining our complementary strengths and creating a platform that can scale nationally while still maintaining the personal, relationship-based service our customers and partners value. Together, we're not just merging companies; we're building a vision for the future of mortgage lending."

The leadership team for the newly combined company includes:

Michael Isaacs , CEO





Melissa Stashin , President





Andrew Panagos , COO





Eric Wiley , Chief Growth Officer





Casey Delinsky , SVP of Capital Markets





Dave Swecker , CFO





Lindsy Gwozdz , SVP of Compliance, General Counsel

The merger reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. The integration of state-of-the-art technology will further enhance customer satisfaction by streamlining the mortgage process and enabling faster, more accurate service.

For more information about the merger and the newly combined company, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/9e02ebf3/JLRWCdp260ahAPkybVjeaA?u=https://gomortgage.com/

About Go Mortgage

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Go Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender with operations across the Midwest and East Coast, specializing in delivering personalized service and innovative loan solutions.

About Pacific Residential Mortgage (PacRes)

Based in Portland, Oregon, PacRes is a trusted mortgage provider serving the Pacific Northwest, known for its dedication to community-focused lending and exceptional customer service.

SOURCE GO Mortgage