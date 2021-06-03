GO NUDE with Nude Love for your best #NOMAKEUPMAKEUP

Inspired by the desire for a modern, minimalist and monochromatic #nomakeupmakeup look, NUDESTIX Nudies are multitasking, pocket-sized sticks for cheeks, eyes, and lips that provide the perfect pop of color that melts onto skin to look flushed and healthy. Made in Korea, the innovative formulas are longwearing, lightweight and luxurious. Vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-, cruelty-, and fragrance-free, Nudies are musthaves in every makeup arsenal. Take a closer look at our striking new shades:

NUDIES MATTE BLUSH in Moodie Blu (deep eggplant) and Cherie (nude rose) deliver a natural, fresh matte look.

in (deep eggplant) and (nude rose) deliver a natural, fresh matte look. NUDIES BLOOM in Bohemian Rose (fuchsia), Rusty Rouge (retro caramel), and Crimson Lover (garnet plum), provide a dewy pop of sheer color and a subtle lit-from-within glow to your face, eyes, and lips.

in (fuchsia), (retro caramel), and (garnet plum), provide a dewy pop of sheer color and a subtle lit-from-within glow to your face, eyes, and lips. NUDIES GLOW in Ice Ice Baby offers a cool, universally glassy brightening to skin for a natural radiance.

"We are so excited to expand our best-selling collection of Nudies with these seriously stunning new shades," said Taylor Frankel, Co-Founder of NUDESTIX. "Our Nudies are a makeup routine staple, they are incredibly easy to apply and wear. We are confident there is a perfect shade for every makeup lover out there."

NUDESTIX's award winning collection of foolproof makeup takes care of every beauty need, leaving you with a freshfaced, no-makeup makeup look that emphasizes your natural beauty. Our standards are sky high, meaning all NUDESTIX products are clean, vegan, and cruelty- and gluten-free, and formulated with good-for-your skin ingredients, letting you feel even better about every purchase.

NUDESTIX Nudies new shades are available now on www.NUDESTIX.com . Each retail for ($34 USD / $37 CAD) and comes in its own carrying tin. The Nude Love Nudies Extension will be available across all major global retailer partners like Sephora global, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Douglas global, Selfridges, Cult, Revolve, etc., via online, app, and in-store, as of June 15th, 2021 onward.

ABOUT NUDESTIX NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), who love all-out natural makeup, opting for that barely-there look with only a touch of color to accentuate their finest features. After explaining that current makeup brands and collections simply don't appeal to their no-nonsense attitude, they created NUDESTIX. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, "go nude but better" look.

