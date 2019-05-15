Go Nuts For The Latest Addition To The Kellogg's Raisin Bran® Crunch Line-Up

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer the cereal aisle will get a bit sunnier with the addition of new Kellogg's Raisin Bran Crunch® Vanilla Almond. The new cereal has even more deliciousness with the addition of almond slices and a hint of vanilla flavor to the crispy bran flakes, raisins and crunchy clusters fans love.

The only cereal in the Raisin Bran line-up to include nuts, new Kellogg's Raisin Bran Crunch® Vanilla Almond provides the crunchiest start to the morning with a variety of textures in a single bite, and good source of fiber along with 16 grams of whole grains.

"We know Raisin Bran Crunch® fans love the mix of textures in every bite, and our new Vanilla Almond flavor adds an extra layer by marrying the crisp smoothness of almond slivers with vanilla flavor," said Brad Schwan, Senior Marketing Director for Kellogg's Ready To Eat Cereal.

The cereal will be available beginning in June at all major retailers and grocery stores where breakfast foods are sold. For more information, visit www.Kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

