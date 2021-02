Go Nuts! Wonderful® Pistachios Celebrates World Pistachio Day With New No Shells Flavors

"If you crave the classic and beloved flavors of barbecue and salt and vinegar, but you want a healthier way to indulge."

Savor the taste of summer all year long with BBQ Wonderful Pistachios No Shells. Exploding with hickory-smoked flavor and dashed with garlic, paprika, and salt, they're an irresistible mix of sweet and smoky. Sea Salt & Vinegar Wonderful Pistachios No Shells treat your taste buds to a tart, tangy snack. With just the right amount of sea salt and vinegar, they're an ideal balance of sour and savory.

To kick off the World Pistachio Day festivities, the first 226 people on 2-26 to direct message (DM) @WonderfulPistachios on Instagram will get a complimentary package of each of the new flavors at home before they even hit store shelves.

These new items join the existing award-winning Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors lineup that includes Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted.

"If you crave the classic and beloved flavors of barbecue and salt and vinegar, but you want a healthier way to indulge, Wonderful Pistachios has you covered," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing for The Wonderful Company. "BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar join our lineup of No Shells—now featuring six flavors in total—that gives people even more choice when it comes to selecting a healthy and delicious summer snack."

Looking for more fun ways to go nuts in celebration of World Pistachio Day? Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is a healthy addition to some of your favorite recipes; toss them onto salads instead of croutons or blend them into smoothies for an additional six grams of plant protein per serving. Virtual meeting background images that showcase the holiday in festive and humorous ways will be available to download on Twitter @WonderfulNuts on February 26.

As the first Wonderful Pistachios product launch in both the U.S. and Canada at the same time, and in all sizes (2.25-ounce, 5.5-ounce, 11-ounce, 22ounce), these tried-and-true flavors are expected to continue to propel the brand's incremental growth in the flavored nuts category. The retail demand anticipates this to be the biggest Wonderful Pistachios product launch yet, outpacing the brand's Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted Wonderful Pistachios No Shells launch, which was one of the CPG industry's biggest launches of 2019, earning the IRI Pacesetter Award.

To order or for more information, visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios, and Twitter @WonderfulNuts.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California's Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion company dedicated to harvesting health around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company's 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, citrus, and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company's market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America's No. 1 tree nut and America's fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world's leading floral delivery service.

The Wonderful Company's connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back at its core. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $1 billion invested in environmental sustainability; $65 million in charitable giving, education initiatives, and innovative health and wellness programs each year; and $143 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California's Central Valley.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

SOURCE Wonderful Pistachios

Related Links

http://www.wonderfulpistachios.com