Go Raw Earns Non-UPF Verification, Setting a New Standard in Snacking Transparency

The seed-based snack pioneer earns independent verification for Organic Sea Salt Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds, among the first snack products to achieve the distinction

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Raw, the seed-based snack pioneer on a mission to uncomplicate snacking, has earned verification under the rigorous third party Non-UPF Certification for its Organic Sea Salt Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds, further validating the brand's commitment to crafting organic, minimally processed snacks made with simple, recognizable ingredients. The Non-UPF (Non Ultra-Processed-Food) Verified program is an independent, nonprofit certification launched by Non-GMO Project that provides consumers with clearer guidelines in the grocery aisle to identify foods that are not excessively processed.

Refreshed packaging for Go Raw's Sea Salt Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds will feature the Non-UPF Verified seal on the front of pack, with rollout expected to begin in November.

Since its founding, Go Raw has built its business around a straightforward belief: the best snacks don't need unnecessary ingredients, artificial shortcuts or complicated formulations. Alongside USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified certifications, Non-UPF Verification is the latest independent standard validating the brand's longstanding approach.

"This verification isn't about changing what we make - it's about validating the standards we've held ourselves to for more than 20 years," says Peter Grumhaus, CEO of Go Raw. "As the conversation around food becomes more complex, shoppers deserve clear, credible standards they can trust. We're proud to be among the first brands to earn Non-UPF Verification and help make the snack aisle a little easier to navigate."

Refreshed packaging for Go Raw's Sea Salt Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds will feature the Non-UPF Verified seal on the front of pack, with rollout expected to begin in November. This milestone represents the first step in Go Raw's broader effort to earn Non-UPF Verification across its entire portfolio, and builds on its mission to Uncomplicate Snacking – the banner title of its first national brand campaign that celebrates choosing foods made with simple ingredients rather than getting lost in an increasingly overwhelming snack aisle.

Today, Go Raw's portfolio of simple seed-based snacks expands across Sprouted Seeds, Snacking Granolas and Snacking Crisps, all upholding the brand's simple ingredients standards and quality fans have come to expect. For more information on Go Raw and its expanding portfolio, visit goraw.com or follow @go_raw on social media.

About Go Raw

Founded in 2004, Go Raw is a pioneer in organic, seed-based snacking, crafting delicious foods made with simple, recognizable ingredients. Built on the belief that less is more, the brand has spent more than 22 years creating snacks that don't require consumers to compromise—or overthink. From its commitment to organic and Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to its focus on minimally processed recipes, Go Raw continues to help consumers Uncomplicate Snacking with products that are as simple as they are satisfying.

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Taylor Hirz, [email protected], 714-943-5296

SOURCE Go Raw