Go Raw Brings the Crunch with Debut of Snacking Crisps, Its First Cracker Innovation

The new whole seed cracker expands the brand's growing portfolio as Go Raw builds on momentum from its early-year innovations and first national campaign

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Raw, the seed-based snack brand on a mission to uncomplicate snacking, is expanding its portfolio with the launch of its all-new Snacking Crisps — a whole-seed cracker with genuinely nothing to hide. Made with organic sprouted seeds and whole grains you can actually see embedded in every crisp, Snacking Crisps are exactly what they look like: a light, crispy, boldly flavored cracker made with real ingredients and nothing else - no fine print, no detective work, no second-guessing.

Go Raw Snacking Crisps mark the brand's first entry into the cracker aisle, with whole sprouted pumpkin and sunflower seeds visible in every crisp.

Go Raw Snacking Crisps mark the brand's first entry into the cracker aisle, and they arrive with a point of difference you can see before you even flip the bag. Whole sprouted pumpkin and sunflower seeds are visible in every crisp - ingredients you can recognize on sight, not just on a label. Each serving delivers 6g of plant-based protein and 3-4g of fiber, along with key nutrients like magnesium and vitamin E, offering a nutritious way to snack without sacrificing taste.

"Most crackers make a simple decision feel harder than it needs to be. You flip the bag, scan a wall of ingredients you can't pronounce and suddenly snacking feels like homework," says Maggie Quinn, Brand Manager for Go Raw. "Snacking Crisps are our answer to that. The seeds are right there on the surface - you can see exactly what you're eating before you even open the bag. That's what uncomplicating snacking looks like in a cracker."

Snacking Crisps launch today in four versatile flavors:

Sea Salt: Simply sea salted to highlight the toasted crunch and natural flavor of the crisps





Chili Crunch: A bold, fiery chili kick for a savory-spicy snack experience





Hot Honey: A sweet-meets-heat blend of golden honey and subtle chili warmth





Rosemary & Olive Oil: An herbaceous, elevated flavor with aromatic rosemary and smooth olive oil

Like all Go Raw products, Snacking Crisps are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free (GFCO), vegan, and made without common allergens. The line builds on the brand's commitment to simple, whole-food ingredients, featuring 100% whole grains - including sprouted buckwheat, puffed amaranth, and puffed quinoa - alongside its signature seeds, which are soaked and sprouted to support easier digestion and nutrient absorption.

Snacking Crisps arrive as the most literal expression yet of Go Raw's first national campaign, "Uncomplicate Snacking" - a campaign built on a tension every snacker knows: the moment a simple choice becomes overwhelming. With whole seeds and grains visible in every crisp, Snacking Crisps don't just claim transparency, they show it. The crackers are available now at Harris Teeter, with additional distribution anticipated later this Summer. Each 4.25oz bag has an MSRP of $5.49.

For more information on Go Raw and its expanding portfolio of simple seed-based snacks, visit goraw.com or follow @goraw on social media.

About Go Raw

Go Raw is on a mission to uncomplicate snacking by creating craveable, convenient seed-based snacks with simple, wholesome ingredients you can see and say. Made with nutrient-dense seeds and thoughtfully sourced to be USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, Go Raw delivers snacks you don't have to overthink—with many options free from most major allergens.

Media Contact:

Taylor Hirz, [email protected], 714-943-5296

SOURCE Go Raw