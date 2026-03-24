Go Raw Takes Aim at 'Nutrition Information Overload' With Its First-Ever Brand Campaign, 'Uncomplicate Snacking'

The debut campaign takes on today's increasingly overwhelming snack aisle via a 360-degree national push.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Raw, the seed-based snack pioneer, today announced the launch of 'Uncomplicate Snacking,' the 22-year-old brand's first-ever national brand campaign. The breakout campaign takes a humorous look at the everyday frustration of choosing a snack in an era of nutrition information overload, positioning Go Raw as the simply nutritious snack consumers don't have to overthink.

Debuting today, the 360-degree effort spans CTV, digital, influencer, social, sampling and additional out-of-home executions in core markets planned for Fall 2026.

Go Raw's campaign spots dramatize a moment nearly every snack-loving individual has lived: the mental freeze that sets in when choosing a snack becomes unexpectedly overwhelming. Speed Speed Go Raw's breakout campaign takes a humorous look at the everyday frustration of choosing a snack in an era of nutrition information overload. 'Uncomplicate Snacking,' is the 22-year-old brand's first-ever national brand campaign.

"Consumers have never been more skeptical of food marketing, and rightfully so," says Kim Waldron, VP of Marketing for Go Raw. "This campaign is about meeting that moment head-on, positioning Go Raw as the brand that earns trust by stripping away the noise rather than adding to it. It reflects exactly who we are: straightforward, a little irreverent, and nothing to hide."

The Campaign: Nutrition Information Overload

The campaign's two hero spots dramatize a moment nearly every snack-loving individual has lived: the mental freeze that sets in when choosing a snack becomes unexpectedly overwhelming. Faced with ingredient lists filled with unrecognizable additives or a barrage of competing health claims, ordinary people lock up mid-reach, glaze over in front of open cabinets, and seize up entirely - victims of Nutrition Information Overload.

Go Raw offers a refreshing contrast. With recognizable, nutrient-dense ingredients and craveable crunch, the brand presents a simple snack choice that delivers - no decoding required. The creative, concepted and produced by the brand's lead creative agency Good Conduct, is anchored by a simple, confident tagline: "Go Raw. Uncomplicate Snacking".

"Most food advertising tries to make you feel something about the product. We wanted to make you feel something about the problem," says Rob Lewis, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Good Conduct. "Because the problem is something everyone experiences yet nobody has named. Humor was the only honest response to an aisle that has somehow made a simple decision feel impossible. Go Raw gave us the perfect platform: a brand with genuinely nothing to hide and a category that's given us plenty to work with."

A Brand on the Move

The debut campaign launch comes on the heels of significant retail momentum for the legacy sprouted seed-based snacking brand. Go Raw recently debuted at Sam's Club with 22oz Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds and launched two new SKUs at Whole Foods Market nationwide - including Super Crunch Peppercorn Ranch and Dry Roasted Pumpkin Seeds.

With over 20 years of expertise in seed-based snacking and a portfolio that is USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and GFCO certified, Go Raw is bringing its biggest brand moment yet to one of its strongest periods of retail growth, with out-of-home activations, including in-store stunts and large-format outdoor installations, planned for Fall 2026. For more information about Go Raw or its products, visit goraw.com.

For full campaign assets, please see the Go Raw press kit.

About Go Raw

Go Raw is on a mission to uncomplicate snacking by creating craveable, convenient seed-based snacks with simple, wholesome ingredients you can see and say. Made with nutrient-dense seeds and thoughtfully sourced to be USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, Go Raw delivers snacks you don't have to overthink—with many options free from most major allergens.

About Good Conduct

Good Conduct is a Denver-based creative agency built on the belief that in a world this noisy, soft doesn't sell. The agency develops brand campaigns, content strategies, and creative systems for challenger brands ready to stand for something sharper. For more information, visit goodconductcreative.com.

Media Contacts

Go Raw PR: Taylor Hirz, 7149435296, [email protected]

Good Conduct: [email protected]

SOURCE Go Raw