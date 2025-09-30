Go Raw Expands to Over 7,000 Stores Nationwide

Seed-based snack brand adds nine new retail partners and debuts new Pumpkin Seed Multipacks

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Raw has broadened its retail footprint with products now available in more than 7,000 stores nationwide through nine new partners including Kroger, Albertsons, Stop & Shop, Harris Teeter, Raley's, Coborn's, Giant Carlisle, National Co+op Grocers (NCG), and New Seasons Market. This expansion is helping to make wholesome, seed-based snacking options more accessible than ever.

A highlight of this growth is the exclusive launch of Go Raw's new 9-count Pumpkin Seed Multipack ($8.99) at Albertsons retailers. Featuring the brand's best-selling sprouted sea salt pumpkin seeds in convenient 0.75oz pouches, the multipacks deliver 6g of plant-based protein per serving for the perfect on-the-go snack.

"Our latest retail expansion is a major milestone for us," said Peter Grumhaus, CEO of Go Raw. "With more retailers carrying our core products and our multipacks bringing new ways to enjoy them, shoppers now have delicious options to enjoy snacks that are wholesome, nutritious, and safe for many individuals with food allergies and sensitivities. We believe that when healthy snacks taste this good, making mindful choices becomes effortless."

Crafted with wholesome ingredients, Go Raw products feature sprouted seeds as their core components, enhancing nutrient absorption, improving digestibility, and delivering the brand's signature crunch. Go Raw products are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan-friendly, and gluten free, making Go Raw a leader in clean, craveable snacking.

Earlier this year, Go Raw also introduced its Snacking Granola, a light and crispy snack option with bigger clusters and better crunch, further diversifying a product portfolio that includes Snacking Seeds, Salad Toppers, and Multipacks. Each innovation reflects the brand's mission to transform mindless snacking into mindful snacking through seed-powered nutrition—fueling consumers with simple, real ingredients they can feel good about.

About Go Raw

Go Raw is on a mission to turn mindless snacking mindful by creating delicious, convenient snacks to keep you fueled throughout the day. From flavored Snacking Seeds to Snacking Granola and Salad Toppers, Go Raw's products are minimally processed with easy-to-understand ingredients that are Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Certified Organic. By sprouting seeds, Go Raw activates beneficial nutrients that are easier to absorb and digest. For more information about Go Raw, visit www.goraw.com or follow @go_raw on Instagram.

