TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART) is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. Since the establishment, GO SMART has started GO SMART Award to recognize the world outstanding smart cities projects. In this fifth term of GO SMART Award 2023, we received 43 projects from 19 cities covering 11 countries. After series of evaluation and interview, five winners were selected: the NewTaiPAY from New Taipei City, Taiwan; Jabar Digital Service from Bandung City, Indonesia; MeNGo 2.0 from Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Air quality monitor system from Taichung City, Taiwan and High risk families early-warning system from New Taipei City, Taiwan. These five projects' impacts to the city development and citizens wellbeing are really great and worthwhile for recognition. Here is the briefing of the winner project "Jabar Digital Service".

GO SMART Award 2023 Winners (Ⅱ)- Jabar Digital Service

Jabar Digital Service encourages digital transformation in West Java

Jabar Digital Service (JDS) was initiated by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil to foster the implementation of digital transformation among government bureaucracy & improving citizens' digital experience in West Java.

As a province with the largest population in Indonesia (49 million people), West Java still has difficulty in providing public services because of the gap between cities and villages, manual management of government data, lack of data collection & repository management, data loss & inconsistency as well as physical limitations & medical shortages during the pandemic.

Therefore, JDS initiates data for making effective policies and decisions, digitizing and accelerating business processes in public services, and then enhancing and transforming people's lives with the help of technology.

JDS has developed 878 projects in 4 priority programs; Citizens Engagement & Services (CES), West Java Data Ecosystem (EDJ), Government Operation System (GOS), and Pikobar/Covid-19 Responses–where the number is still increasing. All of the digital products are open-source, allowing other governments and institutions to replicate them easily.

Digital Villages have 3,067 beneficiaries and 2,248 digital villages. Jabar Coding Camp has 20,000+ people registered and produces 1,452 Tech-Enthusiasts. Sapawarga was used by 39,543 West Java community leaders, and 1,905,688 residents received direct assistance.

Pikobar has more than 6 million user access, 5,181,917 diagnostic data samples at Pikobar SIMLAB, and 18,487 medicines sent to residents doing self-isolation. For West Java Data Ecosystem, there are 379,199 West Java Open Data visitors, 14,511 datasets, 65 infographics, 57 visual data, 13 data-based articles, 124 geospatial datasets, and 21,978 citizen dashboard viewers.

"We believe that digital innovation has the power to improve people's lives and create a more positive environment. We are committed to use our expertise to make a difference in the life of the people we serve. This award is a reminder that our work is making a difference, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of digital innovation" Rizki Hustiniasari, Head of Jabar Digital Service.

