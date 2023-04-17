TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART) is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. Since the establishment, GO SMART has started GO SMART Award to recognize the world outstanding smart cities projects. In this fifth term of GO SMART Award 2023, we received 43 projects from 19 cities covering 11 countries. After series of evaluation and interview, five winners were selected: the NewTaiPAY from New Taipei City, Taiwan; Jabar Digital Service from Bandung City, Indonesia; MeNGo 2.0 from Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Air quality monitor system from Taichung City, Taiwan and High risk families early-warning system from New Taipei City, Taiwan. These five projects' impacts to the city development and citizens wellbeing are really great and worthwhile for recognition. Here is the briefing of the winner project "NewTaiPAY".

GO SMART Award 2023 Winners (Ⅰ)- NewTaiPAY

A new tool for net-zero carbon reduction - New Taipei Mobile Payment APP (NewTaiPAY)

NewTaiPAY, as a new revolutionary concept, aims to bring out positive transformations to the way humans live and work while addressing the key issue of carbon neutrality. New Taipei City believes that achieving carbon neutrality needs individuals and businesses to change their behaviors and develop new habits to reduce carbon footprints.

To achieve this goal, NewTaiPAY aims to create an ecosystem that aligns the interests of users and businesses with the policies of the New Taipei government promoting. The core design of NewTaiPAY is an incentive mechanism that encourages users to engage with government policies and increases merchants' customer traffics by accepting those incentives.

With a simple carbon footprint calculator and incentive system, NewTaiPAY users can measure their carbon footprint, and individuals and businesses can start reducing carbon emissions through this platform. These not only build a cleaner and more sustainable environment but also might create significant economic benefits for businesses that adopt this innovative concept.

The core value of NewTaiPAY is to cultivate new habits that empower individuals and businesses to make positive impacts on the environment and endeavor for a more sustainable future. By encouraging people to change their behavior and providing needed tools for businesses to embrace sustainability, NewTaiPAY plays a powerful tool that has the potential in transforming our way of living and working. With the support of communities and business sectors, NewTaiPAY can play a key role in supporting New Taipei City to achieve the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral city.

