GO! St. Louis Announces New Route for Annual Marathon Weekend

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GO! St. Louis is encouraging running enthusiasts to, "Run Thru the Lou," with a new more scenic and faster route for their popular annual running event April 5-7, 2019. The new point-to-point route begins in Forest Park and goes through Clayton, Mid-Town, and culminates near the Arch in downtown St. Louis. A variety of races are offered for all levels of runners including full and half marathons, 5K and 10K races, as well as children and senior events.

GO! St. Louis Run Thru the Lou St. Louis' premier annual running event

On creating a new route that encompasses some of St. Louis' most scenic landmarks, Mona Vespa, President of GO! St. Louis said, "This is the first new route at our annual April marathon weekend in several years. The route is exciting as it incorporates our city's top landmarks, and runners should experience faster times as well as the city slopes downward as you move toward the river."

Participants can register to Run Thru the Lou at www.runthruthelou.com and the marathon weekend offers races for all levels of runners:

Half and Marathon Runners : Sunday, April 7, 2019 - half marathon miles 8-13.1 and marathon miles 20-26.2, respectively are all downhill.

: - half marathon miles 8-13.1 and marathon miles 20-26.2, respectively are all downhill. 10K Runners: Sunday, April 7, 2019 - new event is a fast out and back downtown, starting from the finish line site, covering six fast, flat miles along the riverfront.

- new event is a fast out and back downtown, starting from the finish line site, covering six fast, flat miles along the riverfront. 5K Runners: Friday, April 5, 2019 - race is now offered on Friday night in Forest Park along with a Children's Fun Run.

- race is now offered on Friday night in Forest Park along with a Children's Fun Run. Family Day in Forest Park: Saturday, April 6, 2019 - Read, Right & Run Marathon and Mature Mile will be held in Forest Park.

- Read, Right & Run Marathon and Mature Mile will be held in Forest Park. Half Marathon Highlights: Runs through Forest Park , Washington University , Wydown Boulevard, Central West End , Cortex, past St. Louis University and Union Station, finishing with a final flat mile along the Mississippi River past the Gateway Arch.

Runs through , , Wydown Boulevard, , Cortex, past and Union Station, finishing with a final flat mile along the Mississippi River past the Gateway Arch. Marathon Highlights: Staying with the half marathon for over ten miles of great sights, marathoners will run through Lafayette Square, do a great loop of Tower Grove Park, and end with the same great stretch of St. Louis Riverfront to the finish line.

About GO! St. Louis: GO! St. Louis, a local non-profit organization, encourages individuals and families in the St. Louis region to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle year-round through community collaborations, school-based programming and the creation of new and fun fitness events.

