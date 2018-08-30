Go Store It Acquires A Newly Constructed Storage Facility on Nantucket

"This acquisition presented a unique opportunity for Go Store It. On a personal level we are big fans of Nantucket and see the demand for quality self-storage on the Island. Nantucket has significant barriers to entry, and we are very pleased to now own an institutional quality asset there. We look forward to working with the local Nantucket community for several years to come," said Ryan Hanks, Founder of Go Store It.

Go Store It finished the year with 13 acquisitions in 2018 and delivered 4 new development projects. While Go Store It's primary foot print has been in the Southeast, the company is now looking to expand in select Northeast Markets, Texas, and the Southwest. Go Store It will also begin offering third party management services in 2019 and looks to selectively partner with developers and owners that would like to maximize revenues and grow their own platform.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently owns over 2,200,000 square feet of storage space and has another 900,000 square feet in the pipeline through acquisitions and development.

Contact: Ryan Hanks, Founder/CEO, Madison Capital Group, LLC, 704.998.8646, for Go Store It

