Go Store It Acquires New Facility in Clermont, FL

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Store It has recently acquired an institutional quality self-storage located in Clermont, FL a growing suburb of Orlando. This will be Go Store It's fifth location in Florida.

The Vault features 474 units and 60,000 net rentable square feet. It also features an ample amount of parking for cars, Boats, and RV's. There is also a planned expansion for the facility

"This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for Go Store It and gives us more scale in a target market. There is a big demand for quality storage and Clermont features high barriers to entry. We look forward to continuing to expand in Central Florida" said Ryan Hanks, CEO of Go Store It.

The property was acquired as part of a Joint Venture with Cerberus Capital Management. This is the Joint Venture's third acquisition in Florida.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently has over 3,000,000 square feet of storage space under ownership and over 30,000 units. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Go Store It Self Storage

Related Links

https://www.gostoreit.com

