Go Store It Announces Two New Storage Developments In Louisville, KY

"These developments are a great opportunity for Go Store It to expand its presence in an attractive market. We think there is a demand for quality, climate-controlled facilities in Louisville. We are also continuing to look for acquisition opportunities in the market. We look forward to expanding our presence in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky," said Neil Dyer, director of acquisitions for Go Store It.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently owns 10,000 units and over 2,000,000 square feet of storage space. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.

Media Contact: Neil Dyer – 615-456-2984

SOURCE Go Store It Self Storage

Related Links

https://www.gostoreit.com

