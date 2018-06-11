"This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for Go Store It and allows us to enter a new market in the Nashville MSA. There is a big demand for quality storage and the market has high barriers to entry. We look forward to upgrading the facilities and we are looking to acquire additional assets in the Nashville area," said Neil Dyer, director of acquisitions for Go Store It.

Go Store It is looking to expand throughout the country and looking for value add opportunities as well as brand new facilities that may not be stabilized yet.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently has over 2,000,000 square feet of storage space under management and construction. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.

Media Contact: Neil Dyer – 615-456-2984

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-store-it-closes-on-7th-self-storage-acquisition-of-2018-300664112.html

SOURCE Go Store It Self Storage

Related Links

https://www.gostoreit.com

