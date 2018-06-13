CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Store It has acquired Asset Storage in Leland, NC a growing suburb of Wilmington. The property features 25,000 square feet and will be expanded by another 55,000 square feet this year. Wilmington is a target market for Go Store It, having recently developed Go Store It on Market Street. Go Store It also has another existing property under contract in Wilmington that it plans to close in the next 60 days.
"This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for Go Store It and allows us to grow in a target market. There is a big demand for quality storage and the market has high barriers to entry. We look forward to expanding the property this year and we are looking to acquire additional assets in the Wilmington area," said Neil Dyer, director of acquisitions for Go Store It.
Go Store It is looking to expand throughout the country and looking for value add opportunities as well as brand new facilities that may not be stabilized yet.
Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently has over 2,000,000 square feet of storage space under management and construction. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.
Media Contact: Neil Dyer – 615-456-2984
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-store-it-closes-on-storage-acquisition-in-wilmington-nc-300665754.html
SOURCE Go Store It Self Storage
Share this article