Go Studio and Georgia Fintech Academy Create Innovation Training Program for Local College Students

Participating students learn how to hone the curiosity, research skills and consumer empathy that Fintech companies seek in prospective employees

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Studio, the innovation hub of payments technology company InComm Payments, and the Georgia Fintech Academy have partnered to create a unique innovation training program designed to help college students learn the research and empathy skills needed to stand out in the financial technology (Fintech) industry's job market. The eight-week program's inaugural session was held during the Fall 2024 semester with plans to expand the training in future semesters.

Go Studio and the Georgia Fintech Academy partnered on an innovation training program to help college students learn research and empathy skills.

"Many people believe innovation is a 'light bulb moment' when geniuses pull brilliant ideas out of thin air, but those situations are rare," said Billy Harbinson, Director of Innovation at Go Studio and InComm Payments. "The reality is that successful innovators don't sit around waiting for inspiration. They work together using different frameworks to better understand the challenge in front of them and test potential solutions. Fintech businesses need employees who can apply these frameworks in a collaborative setting, so we created a training program for students to learn and practice how to do so."

Hosted at Go Studio's innovation hub within InComm Payments' downtown Atlanta headquarters, the program provided hands-on training for Georgia Fintech Academy students to learn innovation methodologies such as problem framing, design thinking and more. Students then applied these frameworks in collaborative exercises similar to what they may experience in corporate workplaces after graduation.

"Our goal is to prepare students across the University System of Georgia for jobs in the Fintech industry," said Laura Gibson-Lamothe, Executive Director of The Georgia Fintech Academy. "By working closely with industry businesses like InComm Payments and its Go Studio team, we have identified some of the key soft skills that today's students need to thrive as tomorrow's innovators. Students have shown immense interest in the program, and we are excited to see how we can expand it in future semesters."

Home to more than 200 Fintech companies, Georgia is one of the global hubs of the payments industry. The Georgia Fintech Academy was launched in 2019 as an educational initiative focused on preparing students from a diverse range of backgrounds for careers in the industry. Today, 23 institutions across the state, including Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and the University of Georgia, participate in the academy's programs every semester.

Launched in 2020, Go Studio works with businesses to tackle current and future challenges using emerging technology. The innovation center unites a diverse team of experts and the latest tools, helping businesses navigate new and evolving market needs. Learn more and get started with a free consultation at gostudio.io.

About The Georgia Fintech Academy

The Georgia Fintech Academy is a collaboration between Georgia's fintech industry and the University System of Georgia. Learners can find specialized educational experiences needed to enter the fintech sector regardless of where they live in the state or the institution in which they enroll. Learn more at www.georgiafintechacademy.org.

About Go Studio

Go Studio is the innovation hub of InComm Payments, channeling a legacy of innovation and exploring applications of emerging technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice assistants and more. Based in InComm Payments' Atlanta headquarters, Go Studio leverages expertise sourced from a collaborative, global network of internal resources as well as corporate and academic partners. Stay in the know by following Go Studio on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

