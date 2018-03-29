Go the extra mile at SAS® Global Forum 2018, April 8-11 in Denver

You can also boost your career and your business by attending SAS Global Forum 2018 in the Mile High City. SAS Global Forum is the world's largest analytics conference, with more than 30,000 business and IT users of SAS software participating on-site and online. This year's conference takes place April 8-11 at Denver's Colorado Convention Center. It will explore the latest trends in analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, data management, the Internet of Things (IoT), fighting fraud, managing risk and more.

Like the golf ball traveling 10 percent farther in Denver's rarified air, you can extend your analytics knowledge by registering today for SAS Global Forum 2018.

Community of experts

Learn how leading organizations and analytics experts are responding to the continued growth of big data, the emergence of AI and the IoT, and the changing analytics economy. Among the organizations presenting at SAS Global Forum 2018 are 3M, Advance Auto Parts, Allianz, Anthem, BMO, Barclays, Boehringer Ingelheim, Charles Schwab, Cisco, Comcast, Dell, Deloitte, HSBC, HSN, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, Kaiser Permanente, Kellogg's, Levi Strauss, Meijer, Merck, PNC, Red Hat, SAS, Sprint, State Farm, Syneos Health, the US FDA, USPS, UnitedHealth Group, Via and Wyndham.

A number of prestigious schools will also be presenting this year at SAS Global Forum 2018, including the University of California, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina and University of Oklahoma. Students and professors are encouraged to attend this expanded program for academia.

The conference will also feature keynotes from business and leadership experts including:

Jim Goodnight , CEO of SAS

, CEO of SAS Dan Heath , New York Times best-selling author of Made to Stick , Switch and Decisive.

, best-selling author of , and Carey Lohrenz , first female F-14 Tomcat pilot and author of Fearless Leadership.

, first female F-14 Tomcat pilot and author of Jon Meacham , presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House.

SAS Global Forum will feature live demos of the latest SAS technology for advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, IoT, data management, risk management, fighting fraud and more.

Registration is open for SAS Global Forum 2018. The conference will feature ample opportunity to network with fellow analytics devotees, from executives to front-line business users to quantitative experts and data scientists. In addition, come for a presentation from TV's Adam Savage and all that Denver has to offer.

