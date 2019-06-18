Go To Africa - Sany Selling to Africa for More than RMB 10 billion and Export Ranking First in the Industry

CHANGSHA, China, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Export to Africa Ranking First in the Industry

Africa is the initial station of Sany internationalization.

In 2002, the first equipment of Sany was exported to Morocco, and Sany became a batch of the Chinese construction machinery enterprises accessing the African market at the earliest. After layout for many years, Sany divided into three regional markets of "South Africa", "North Africa", and "West Africa", to further subdivide the African market.

At present, Sany exports equipment to Africa with sales of more than RMB 10 billion and has sold over 12,000 sets of equipment, which ranks first in the product of the Chinese construction machinery enterprise exporting to Africa. Concrete machinery, large tonnage cranes, and small harbour machinery have taken the lead in the African market.

Sany equipment runs efficiently in large-scale rail transit construction projects such as the biggest overseas wind power project Ethiopia Adama Wind Field, Algeria East-West Expressway, Kenya Mombasa Nairobi Railway, the first electrified railway of Ethiopia Addisababa Djibouti Railway in Africa, Nigeria CCECC Railway, and Senegal Dakar Light Rail, and also helps the rapid economic development of African countries effectively.

Localization Strategy of Old Africa

Due to coming to Africa earlier, Sany has become the well-known "Old Africa", and localization is a magic weapon for Sany to take root in Africa.

With poor road conditions and temperatures as high as 60 degrees C year round here, many products easily break down in Africa. For this, Sany has developed the product and service mode fit for local demand. For example, Sany autocrane, reach stacker and other equipment exported to South Africa receive the local load testing of South Africa, and the excavator used in mines is equipped with the self-lubricating system. Both of these steps are local changes according to the customer demands of Africa.

The introduction of local talents is also one of important work, not just the products. Now Sany has more than 50 Chinese employees and more than 30 local employees, with the localization rate of over 60%.

At the same time, Sany has the permanent marketing service branches in more than 20 countries involving Algeria, South Africa, Kenya and Zambia, with 20 high quality agents and 50 service network stations, to offer more than 500 job opportunities locally.

New Development Mode of Linking up Overseas

At present, Sany has established the relationship of reciprocal visits with many heads of government and provincial and state-level officers from more than 10 African countries, and has signed a series of friendly agreements.

Sany also innovates the mode of overseas business development constantly, links up with corporate partners overseas, obtains overseas projects, and promotes the overall competitive strength of overseas business with complementary advantages.

In the future, Sany will set up assembly plants with the local partners in South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria and other countries, promote local industrial technology, and meanwhile cultivate more technical talents for Africa through Sany Polytechnic College.

Co-building "the Belt and Road", Sany is stepping into "Golden Age" of development together with Africa. Sany wishes to help Africa realize local manufacturing needs, and to make contributions to promoting the local economic base, building the perfect industrial system, solving employment issues, promoting tax revenues, and cultivating professionals.

SOURCE Sany

Related Links

http://www.sanygroup.com/group/zh-cn/about/lianxiw

