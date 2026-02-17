Go To Green Expands Oklahoma Footprint with School Safety Installation in Marietta Public School District

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go To Green, a leader in proactive safety and emergency communication solutions, has been selected to install its Go To Green (GTG) security system across the Marietta Public School District, becoming the first school district in Oklahoma to adopt the technology.

The project includes installation at three schools serving students from preschool through high school and impacting approximately 1,050 students. Installation has been completed and the Go To Green system is fully operational at all three schools.

"The implementation of Go To Green in Marietta Public Schools represents a pivotal milestone for our company and for the future of school safety," said Go To Green's founder Ernie Williams. "As the first district in Oklahoma to adopt our system, Marietta is demonstrating forward-thinking leadership and setting a powerful precedent for what proactive safety can look like."

Marietta Public Schools Superintendent Brandi Naylor emphasized the district's commitment to making school safety a lived priority, not just a stated one. "Too often, 'the safety of our students and staff is our top priority' is treated as a talking point. In Marietta Schools, we are committed to making it a lived reality for our community. The Go To Green system represents that commitment—taking intentional, proactive steps to ensure we are prepared, responsive, and accountable when it matters most. While we hope to never face the worst-case scenario, responsible leadership requires that we plan thoroughly and equip our schools with tools that strengthen safety, communication, and trust."

Founded by decorated Marine veteran Ernie Williams, Go To Green was designed using real-world combat and crisis-response experience to provide clear, intuitive direction during high-stress emergencies. The system uses sensors, overhead lighting, cameras, and specialized communication software to guide occupants away from danger while simultaneously directing first responders toward the threat.

Go To Green gained national attention following an investment by O'Leary Ventures, led by entrepreneur Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary, along with financing and strategic support from private equity firm Acorn Capital Management. The company has continued to scale its impact across school districts and public spaces nationwide.

With the addition of Marietta Public Schools, Go To Green has now outfitted 12 schools with the Go To Green system to date, reflecting continued growth and momentum as districts seek proactive, accountable approaches to school safety.

"This partnership not only enhances safety for Marietta's students and staff but also serves as a catalyst for continued installations and meaningful growth across Oklahoma and beyond, as more communities recognize the importance of clear, decisive action in moments that matter most," said Williams. "Go To Green is your pathway to safety."

For more information about Go To Green and its safety solutions, visit the website here.

O'Leary Ventures is a generalist venture capital investment platform with a diverse track record of investing across many sectors and is always looking for the next big opportunity. As an investor for over three decades and as a host of two hit TV series, "Shark Tank" and "Dragon's Den," O'Leary has invested in many early-stage companies across virtually every sector. The firm's investment into Go To Green was made via the Wonder Fund North Dakota, a $45M North Dakota Department of Commerce investment program directed by O'Leary Ventures.

Headquartered in Van Alstyne, Texas, Go To Green is a revolutionary directional evacuation system that uses sensors and overhead lighting to quickly get people away from an active shooter, environmental event or weather threat. To learn more about Go To Green, visit https://go2green.com.

Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

