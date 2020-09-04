Go Wide: 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 Now Available With Widebody Package

Newly available Widebody package on the 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 offers a combination of unique heritage appointments and improved performance with the wider wheels and tires

Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody comes with the legendary cold-air grabbing Shaker, which extends from the engine compartment, directing cooler air back into the 392 HEMI® V-8 engine



Challenger T/A 392 Widebody builds on the T/A legacy with painted Satin Black hood, Satin Black wrap roof and deck lid, as well as roof and deck-lid graphic paired to the T/A body-side stripes, "Air Catcher" headlamps with LED-illuminated T/A logos and more

Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody starts at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $47,690 ; the Challenger T/A 392 Widebody starts at a U.S. MSRP of $49,090 (all prices exclude destination charge)

Dealer orders for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody are now open with vehicles scheduled to arrive in Dodge//SRT dealerships early next year

Dealer orders for the Challenger T/A 392 Widebody will open later this year with vehicles scheduled to arrive in Dodge//SRT dealerships in the spring

Dodge is literally expanding the availability of its Widebody Package, bringing it to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 for the 2021 model year.



"The Widebody on Charger and Challenger continues to gain traction, making way for wider wheels and tires, which means more grip and faster times at the drag strip," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Bringing that Widebody capability to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 allows us to stick to that successful formula and offer more performance to more members of the Brotherhood of Muscle."



Building on of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, which offers the most muscle for the dollar in the segment, the Challenger Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 are powered by the same naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 that delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. The Tremec six-speed manual transmission is standard, while the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is available.



The Widebody on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack adds 3.5 inches of overall width, rides on sticky 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires mounted to 20-by-11-inch wheels and has an SRT-tuned chassis and SRT-tuned high-performance adaptive damping suspension. It also features steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters (with automatic transmission), dual-extractor hood, SRT Performance Pages with drive modes and Line Lock, which engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires.



Now, new for 2021, Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 buyers who opt for the Widebody Package will get the same Widebody performance, which includes an improvement of close to 2 seconds per lap or 12 car lengths compared with the R/T Scat Pack. In a quarter-mile comparison, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody gains .2 seconds, running a 12.1-second ET at 112 mph.



2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker's history goes deep into the 1970 original muscle car era; now Dodge is taking it wide with the Widebody Package with the 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody.



As the name suggests, the legendary cold-air grabbing Shaker extends from the engine compartment, directing cooler air back into the 392 HEMI V-8 engine. Like the original 1970 Challenger R/T with the Shaker hood, the R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody continues the Dodge brand's tradition of an engine-mounted hood scoop that "shakes" with the movement of the powertrain.



The functional Shaker hood comes with a Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter and optimized air box for improved airflow and performance. Lift the hood and enthusiasts will also be treated to a "SHAKER" underhood decal — reminiscent of the original 1970 Challenger.



The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody has a starting U.S. MSRP of $47,690 (all prices exclude $1,495 destination charge). Dealer orders for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody are now open, with vehicles scheduled to arrive in Dodge//SRT dealerships early next year.



2021 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody

Initially built for the Sports Car Club of America's (SCCA) Trans Am racing series in 1970 with only 2,399 ever built, the original Challenger T/A is considered one of the most sought-after muscle cars of all time. The 2021 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody builds on this legacy with unique appointments and performance hardware, which include:

Painted Satin Black hood, Satin Black wrap roof and deck lid

Roof and deck-lid graphic paired to the T/A body-side stripes

Black spoiler with T/A spoiler decal

"392" fender decal

"Air Catcher" headlamps with LED-illuminated T/A logos

NACA ducted hood designed to feed a modified SRT Hellcat air box with Mopar conical filter, which optimizes cold air intake through these two signature fresh-air inlets

For an even bolder throwback, akin to the original 1970 model, factory-installed hood pins are available

1971-inspired "tic-toc-tach" gauge cluster features Bright White concave faces and Gloss Black details

Black upholstered performance seats with signature Houndstooth cloth inserts give the driver and front passenger greater lateral support

Unique heated and ventilated Nappa leather performance seats in Black with Tungsten accent stitching and embroidered "T/A" logo (available with Plus Group)

The Challenger T/A 392 Widebody has a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,090. Dealer orders for Challenger T/A 392 Widebody will open later this year with vehicles scheduled to arrive in Dodge//SRT dealerships in the spring.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700+ horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In June 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



