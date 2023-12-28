Go With Joe®: Enhance Your Outdoor Maintenance with the 24V IONMAX™ Cordless Tool System

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe® introduces the IONMAX tool system, a groundbreaking solution for lawn, garden, and auto care. This isn't just a rebranding; it's a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Offering over 150+ compatible tools, all powered by the same interchangeable battery, the IONMAX tool system is designed to streamline your outdoor maintenance tasks.

Experience the versatility of the IONMAX tool system, your solution for a range of chores. Whether it's inflating tires, vacuuming cars, sweeping leaves, trimming branches, cutting wood, power washing, mowing lawns, or tilling soil, enjoy the ease of gas-free and hassle-free operations. The cutting-edge battery technology ensures consistent, no-fade power for optimum performance from start to finish.

The IONMAX tool system is designed with exclusive Ecosharp® lithium-ion technology that delivers consistent, no-fade power for superior job performance. You'll charge tools at your convenience without the need to deplete the battery fully or wait for a complete charge before using it.

In light of the growing discussions and regulations on gas-powered lawn equipment, the shift to battery power is more relevant than ever. The IONMAX tool system by Snow Joe offers a timely alternative, helping you contribute to cleaner air without sacrificing power or convenience.

With the IONMAX tool system, lawn, garden, and outdoor maintenance become effortless. This shift towards battery-powered tools isn't just a practical choice; it's a step forward in sustainable living. IONMAX batteries are interchangeable across 150+ tools, all with zero emissions for cleaner air. So put the green back in your pocket, ditch the gas and GO WITH JOE®!

Shop now on snowjoe.com and browse different cordless solutions for all your home and garden tasks.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

