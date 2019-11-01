Go with the Flow for Bladder Health Awareness Month

Each day, billions of men, women and children throughout the world struggle with the impacts associated with bladder conditions and disease. There are many conditions that fall within this category, including urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, bladder cancer, bedwetting and nocturia, to name a few. However, let's face it; talking about these conditions can be difficult or uncomfortable.

This is why the Urology Care Foundation has created a Urology Care Foundation Bladder Health Info Center where a wide variety of free bladder health videos, fact sheets, posters, social media messages, brochures and podcasts can be found.

"We want people to be open to talking about their bladder health, even though they may feel embarrassed, their doctor is there to help and has probably heard similar complaints before," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Many bladder conditions can be treated by simple lifestyle changes, like diet and exercise and all it takes is a conversation with your doctor to get started."

Recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the sponsor of this National Health Observance, the Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and aims to support and improve the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic diseases through research and education.

Utilizing the following weekly themes, the Foundation will work together to connect, educate and inspire women and men across the country to get the facts, get diagnosed and take control of their Bladder Health:

November 1–2 | General Bladder Health

November 3–9 | Interstitial Cystitis, Neurogenic Bladder & Urinary Tract Infections

November 10–16 | Bedwetting & Nocturia

November 17–23 | Bladder Cancer

November 24–30 | Incontinence, OAB & SUI

Bladder Health Month begins Friday, November 1. The Urology Care Foundation has developed a web page with resources for the public, in addition to its Twitter (hashtag #BladdersMatter), Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram platforms to disseminate this information for public use and dialogue.

For more information about bladder health, please contact the AUA Communications office by calling 410-689-3932 or sending email to communications@AUAnet.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

