Go World Travel Magazine Reveals 8 Must-Visit Destinations for Spring 2026

Mar 05, 2026, 16:59 ET
Leading Digital Travel Magazine Highlights the Best Places to Celebrate the Season, From Japan's Cherry Blossom Season to Ireland's Emerald Coastline
ARVADA, Colo., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go World Travel Magazine, the digital travel publication covering more than 90 countries, has released its latest guide naming eight must-visit destinations for spring 2026. The round-up, published at GoWorldTravel.com, is aimed at Northern Hemisphere travelers looking to make the most of the season's sweet spots, before summer crowds arrive and while shoulder-season prices still hold.
Spring has long been an underrated time to travel. Temperatures are mild, popular sites are more accessible, and nature puts on its most dramatic show of the year. Go World Travel's guide spans four continents and includes iconic destinations at their seasonal best alongside a few that may surprise even seasoned travelers.
Highlights include:
- Japan: The legendary sakura season sweeps northward from mid-March through mid-April, transforming parks, castle grounds, and riverbanks across the country in shades of pink and white. Where to See Cherry Blossoms in Japan: 10 Best Cherry Blossom Spots
- The Netherlands: Keukenhof — the Garden of Europe — opens each spring with more than seven million flowering bulbs across 32 hectares outside Amsterdam. A Spring Visit to the Netherlands' Keukenhof, the Garden of Europe
- Ireland: Spring turns the Emerald Isle its most vivid green, with the Sky Road in Connemara, the Ring of Kerry, and the wild Atlantic cliffs at their spectacular best. Ireland's Sky Road Drive: A Complete Guide to Connemara's Most Stunning Coastal Route
- Italy: The Amalfi Coast hits its sweet spot in April, with hotels dropping prices before peak season and cliff-side towns like Positano and Ravello delightfully uncrowded. The Scenic, Cultural and Culinary Joys of the Amalfi Coast
- Greece: April and May offer mild temperatures, blooming wildflowers, and far fewer tourists — ideal for island-hopping the Cyclades or exploring the Acropolis. The 10 Best Greek Islands: Your Complete Guide to Paradise
- Costa Rica: The dry season runs through April, making spring prime time for wildlife watching, with humpback whales, bird migrations, and all four monkey species active and easy to spot. My Quest to Find All of Costa Rica's Wild Monkeys
- Washington, D.C.: The National Cherry Blossom Festival draws visitors to the Tidal Basin each spring for one of the most beloved seasonal events in the United States. A Traveler's Guide to Cherry Blossoms: From Ancient Japan to Hidden European Havens
- Southeast U.S. Beaches: Alabama's Gulf Shores and North Carolina's Outer Banks offer pristine coastline in the 60s and 70s — warm, affordable, and blissfully uncrowded. 7 Beach Destinations in the Southeast for the Ultimate Spring Break Escape
"Spring is the best-kept secret in travel," said Janna Graber, Managing Editor of Go World Travel Magazine. "Prices are gentler, crowds are smaller, and destinations are in full bloom. This guide is for travelers who want to experience these destinations the way they're meant to be experienced — without the summer chaos."
The full guide, including links to in-depth articles on each destination, is available now at GoWorldTravel.com.
About Go World Travel Magazine
Go World Travel is a digital travel magazine featuring award-winning journalists and compelling content covering more than 90 countries. The publication delivers authentic travel stories, expert destination guides, and insider perspectives designed to inspire and inform world travelers. From remote islands to bustling cities, Go World Travel brings readers along on journeys that transform the way they see the world. For more information, visit GoWorldTravel.com.
