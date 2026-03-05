Go World Travel Magazine Reveals 8 Must-Visit Destinations for Spring 2026

Leading Digital Travel Magazine Highlights the Best Places to Celebrate the Season, From Japan's Cherry Blossom Season to Ireland's Emerald Coastline

ARVADA, Colo., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go World Travel Magazine, the digital travel publication covering more than 90 countries, has released its latest guide naming eight must-visit destinations for spring 2026. The round-up, published at GoWorldTravel.com, is aimed at Northern Hemisphere travelers looking to make the most of the season's sweet spots, before summer crowds arrive and while shoulder-season prices still hold.

Spring has long been an underrated time to travel. Temperatures are mild, popular sites are more accessible, and nature puts on its most dramatic show of the year. Go World Travel's guide spans four continents and includes iconic destinations at their seasonal best alongside a few that may surprise even seasoned travelers.

Highlights include:

"Spring is the best-kept secret in travel," said Janna Graber, Managing Editor of Go World Travel Magazine. "Prices are gentler, crowds are smaller, and destinations are in full bloom. This guide is for travelers who want to experience these destinations the way they're meant to be experienced — without the summer chaos."

The full guide, including links to in-depth articles on each destination, is available now at GoWorldTravel.com.

