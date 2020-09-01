Go-Yunnan Joined Hands with Lonely Planet for Tourism Promotion

Recently, Go-Yunnan app officially released its V1.5, adding Lonely-Planet-featured "Yunnan Highlights", "Yunnan by Month", "Festivals and Events" and "Itineraries", and new functions such as "Ask for Local" and "Email Registration and Login", in a bid to create more enjoyable experiences for travelers from abroad. Having upgraded and optimized its core services such as "Essentials" and "Translator", the new Go-Yunnan app presents a visual feast that takes users deep into the destination as a local travel guide to understand the environment, folk customs, culture and history of the thriving southwestern province. It aims to reshape the concept of travel, which used to be sightseeing, into a lifestyle of travelers to learn about the world and renew themselves. As long as travelers have a cellphone, they can follow in the footsteps of Go-Yunnan to experience the local customs and cities of Yunnan.

The beauty of Yunnan comes in many folds: gorgeous blossoms dot everywhere all year round, from parks to alleyways, from cities to mountains; each ethnic group in different regions has its own mouth-watering delicacies; beneath the azure blue sky, heart-warming sunshine freshen up the weary and the tired; 25 ethnic groups, of which 15 are only seen in Yunnan, have been living here for generations; colorful cultures flourish and converge here, giving rise to brilliant wisdom. It is hoped that by joining hands with Lonely Plant China, Go-Yunnan will shed new light on this border province and capture the hearts of travelers.

SOURCE Go-Yunnan